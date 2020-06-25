X56 first look: New model combines powerful hull with spacious accommodation

X-Yachts continues to flesh out its Pure X range, which already includes five models from 38-63ft, with the new X56

The ethos of this range, which appeals to those looking for a state-of-the-art performance cruiser, is now firmly established. “Around 80% of cruising is reaching or downwind, which is where these powerful hull shapes excel,” says X-Yachts founder and chief designer Niels Jeppesen. “A good cruising boat needs plenty of stability so that no one gets scared when the wind unexpectedly increases.”

The new X56 has maximum beam carried right aft and twin rudders. Advanced hull construction materials and techniques save weight, some of which is put back at the bottom of the keel, increasing both initial and ultimate stability.

“The hull shape also gives lots of space for accommodation,” adds Jeppesen. “That’s exactly what the market wants.”

Customer feedback is also being incorporated into the new designs. This includes an innovative tender handling option, with an electric swinging arm to lift a 3m RIB, complete with a 10hp outboard, into the tender garage.

There’s also an electric passarelle that stows neatly below the port side deck. A watertight bulkhead ahead of the tender garage is a reassuring feature for owners planning long-distance sailing.

The standard sail plan for the X56 includes a 100m2 mainsail and 60m2 self-tacking jib sheeted to a recessed track. Options include a larger 106% jib and an inner forestay for a furling heavy weather jib that, very neatly, sheets to the self-tacking car.

The standard mainsheet is a German system taken to a single point on the cockpit floor, with options for a central pod with a winch, or a full-width recessed electrically powered traveller.

A choice of booms will allow the option of a conventional slab reefing mainsail, or in-boom reefing. Other options include a taller carbon rig, electric under-deck Code 0 furler, plus retractable bow and stern thrusters.

Below decks, eight different interior layouts are offered in three different styles and with three different veneer options, giving a total of 72 possible variations.

The first X56 will be completed in November this year, with a public launch scheduled for the 2021 Düsseldorf boat show. A discount of €45,000 is offered on the first four boats. It will be followed 12 months later by a new X60.

Specification

Hull length: 16.58m (54ft 5in)

LWL: 14.94m (49ft 0in)

Beam: 4.90m (16ft 1in)

Draught (standard keel): 2.90m (9ft 6in)

Displacement: 18,100kg (39,904lb)

Price: €898,000 (ex. VAT)