Webinar: Knut Frostad on digital sailing

In the fifth webinar in the Bluewater Sailing Webinar series Knut Frostad considers the freedom offered to bluewater cruisers by the digital revolution

Knut spent many years as a professional sailor, racing in the Olympics and later four times around the world in the Whitbread and Volvo Ocean Race, twice as skipper. More recently he spent 18 months cruising with his family on an Outremer 5X. Knut’s normal day-to-day job is as the President & CEO of Navico, a world leading provider of marine electronics including B&G for sailing and C-Map cartography.

Don’t miss this opportunity to navigate technical waters with Knut Frostad, who you can watch live at 12pm (GMT) today here. Sign up to this link to also receive the replay video, which you can watch at any time.

Bluewater Sailing Webinars

Following two successful seasons, the Grand Large Yachting group (parent company of Outremer) is running a 2021 edition of its popular Bluewater Sailing Webinar series,, in association with Yachting World.

The programme includes six free sessions (all conducted in English), from September 23 to December 2.

The webinars will be live-streamed every fortnight on Thursdays at 1300 (CEST).

Alternatively, you can catch up on past webinars by on Yachting World’s YouTube channel.

Upcoming webinars in the series are:

• December 2: Digital sailing – the freedom factor, with Knut Frostad

