M20-team Pols/De Laaf dominated the second day of the Texel Dutch Open Catamaran championship

M20-team Pols/De Laaf dominated the second day of the Texel Dutch Open Catamaran championship with two victories yesterday. The British youth sailors Kearns/Burns finished third twice and maintained their overall lead.

Jorgen Kerstens and Paul Smissaert (NED) are still in second position with their M20, followed by Repeat Team Willem Geijssen and Rico van Capelle on a new Capricorn (F18). The north-west wind increased during the morning until Force 3 with a blue sky. The strong current caused many black flags.

The start of the second race passed off chaotically. After two general recalls, the black flag was introduced. Daan Koene: “Many teams were again too early over the line, which caused another general recall. Not everybody managed to be back on time, due to a strong current. We had a port start, which came out well.” Rikkert Graat en Daan Koene finished with their Capricorn behind Pols/De Laaf.

During the afternoon, the Olympic Zwitserleven Team of Mitch Booth and Herbert Dercksen gave a clinic for the first 10 subscribers. Finally, about 30 interested participants of the Zwitserleven Ronde Texel asked their questions. They got tips varying from sailing through the surf to the fastest route around the island. Afterwards the crowd went to the pit lane, where the team’s Hobie Concept Boat was exposed.

The last two races of the Texel Dutch Open 2005 are scheduled for this morning.

Overall Results

1. F18 – Kearns/Burns (GBR), 10 points

2. M20 – Kerstens/Smissaert (NED), 21 points

3. F18 – Geijssen/Van Capelle (NED), 32 points

4. F18 – Gummer/Power (GBR), 32 points

5. iF20 – Visser/Visser (NED), 36 points