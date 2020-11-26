Solaris 80RS leads a flurry of new yachts set to launch from the Italian yard

This Italian builder of stylish performance cruising and racing yachts has been busy developing an unprecedented four new designs to launch in one season – at 40, 60, 80 and 111ft

Renowned Argentine designer Javier Soto Acebal has worked with Solaris Yachts for the past 11 years and for these boats he has drawn powerful, clean contemporary lines with soft chines and subtle reverse bows. The result looks good, should prove fast and also provides a large volume below decks.

All four models have twin rudders and proportionately more volume above the waterline towards the ends of their hulls than earlier models. All, apart from the Solaris 60, have a forward chine, which confers plenty of additional form stability and helps lengthen the effective waterline when sailing.

However, these are not boats that have been pushed to extremes. “With Solaris we innovate in a wise way, with steady evolution, but without risk taking,” says Soto Acebal.

The extra form stability is intended to make for a more comfortable experience at sea for owners, who also have the added reassurance of the grip provided by the twin rudders. In addition, the wider hull sections forward prevent the bow from dipping when the boat is heeled – instead the forward chine gives dynamic lift.

Soto Acebal has taken time to create a clean long-lasting aesthetic alongside performance. “We want these to be boats to fall in love with for a long time, not just at a first glance,” he says. Styling across the range has therefore been kept as clean as possible, both inside and out.

The aft ends of the cockpits are open, with the helm stations pushed as far outboard as possible. This makes it easy to see tell tales and waves from the helm. “We want the helmsmen of these fast cruisers to feel the same benefits as sailing a racing yacht,” Soto Acebal explains. The arrangement gives more deck space when in harbour or at anchor, including a clearer route between the transom and companionway. Styling below decks is also as crisp as possible.

Solaris 80RS

This design is geared more towards the needs of extended cruising in comfort and a higher degree of customisation is possible than for the two smaller Solaris models. On deck there’s a second relaxation area at the aft end of the cockpit for use when swimming or using watersports toys while at anchor. While the three different cockpit areas are clearly distinct, the sole is on a single level, which makes moving around easy.

Below decks are four spacious en suite cabins for the owner’s party, plus skipper and crew accommodation. Both owner aft and owner forward layouts are offered, with the latter having the galley and dinette located further aft in the boat to create more space for the master suite. In both cases the windows wrap neatly around the front of the coachroof to allow plenty of light into the saloon.

The first Solaris 80RS was launched in August and the second is already in build.

Solaris 80RS specification

LOA: 23.98m / 78ft 8in

LWL: 22.48m / 73ft 9in

Beam: 6.39m / 21ft 0in

Draught: 3.50 or 4.00m / 11ft 6in or 13ft 1in

Displacement: 46,000kg / 101,500lb

Sail area: 325m2 / 3,500ft2

Price: €3,470,000 (ex. VAT)

Solaris 40

This is a design intended to appeal to keen sailors who like to get the best from their boats, even when cruising. The twin wheels set outboard give a clear view forward to the jib tell tales, outside of the sprayhood.

The wheels are more than 1.5m apart, which gives a clear passage between the companionway and transom, facilitating stepping on and off the boat in port, and giving more space for sunbathing.

The combined effect of extra beam in the ends of the hull and longer waterlines allows the forecabin double berth to be positioned 20cm further forward, while extra volume is also available for the aft cabins.

Lockers are more voluminous than in the past and large hull windows boost natural light levels. The first Solaris 40 hit the water in September.

Solaris 60

This step up in size allows for a more elegant layout, with a flush foredeck and low-profile coachroof. This racier styling is not simply skin deep – from the outset this was conceived as a boat that could compete successfully in Mini Maxi class offshore races, including the main annual event at Porto Cervo.

Below decks care has been taken to tuck the well-appointed galley out of sight – it’s a couple of steps lower than the main saloon. The extra volume in the forward sections of the hull helps to create a more spacious owner’s cabin.

The two aft cabins can be arranged as double or twins, and both benefit from an elongated portlight in the face of the cockpit seats, which helps to boost the natural light in these areas. This model also features a crew cabin and large fore-and-aft oriented tender garage.

Solaris 111

The largest yacht in the brand’s history, the new Solaris 111 superyacht has had input from Lucio Micheletti, Patrick Roséo and MYT Monaco in the deck design and interior layout.

Despite its size and the level of comfort and space offered, Soto Acebal has again drawn a powerful performance hull, which has been constructed at Performance Boats facility in Forli.

Carbon pre-preg construction, along with carbon spars, keep weight to a minimum, while the telescopic lifting keel reduces draught from 6.05m to a more manageable 3.9m. The first Solaris 111 superyacht was launched in August 2020 and named CeFeA.

First published in the October 2020 issue of Yachting World.