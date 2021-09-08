Spirit 46 to feature in new James Bond film

Released at the end of September the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die will feature a Spirit 46 adding it to the list of sailing films

Spirit Yachts has announced a partnership with EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures International. The partnership sees a Spirit 46 feature in the upcoming film No Time To Die in UK cinemas from 30th September and in the U.S. from 8th October 2021.

Spirit Yachts’ partnership with the James Bond films began when a Spirit 54 yacht was chosen to feature in the 2006 film Casino Royale, in which James Bond and Vesper Lynd can be seen cruising into Venice onboard a Spirit 54.

The coming Bond movie will feature the Spirit 46, one of the British yard’s original classic style yachts.

Other sailing films

This is not the first time sailing has featured in major Hollywood blockbusters, to varying degrees of success.

There have been some decent examples, most recently we saw F50 catamarans featured in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tennet, and before that Adrift based on the book Red Sky in Mourning – Tami Oldham Ashcraft’s true account of sailing into a Pacific hurricane, dismasting, and then sailing solo under jury rig for 41 days alone to Hawaii.

Looking further back there was actually a great deal of decent multihull sailing within the otherwise pretty ropey Waterworld and a great catamaran scene featuring Piers Brosnan in the remake of the Thomas Crown Affair.

And of course, who can forget Wind, the 1980s America’s Cup film, from which the sailing community was gifted the immortal words ‘break out the Whomper’.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas from 30th September and in the U.S. from 8th October 2021.

If you enjoyed this….