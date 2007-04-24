RS200 at Rutland

A total of 51 RS200s turned out for the Round 2 of the Fat Face Racing Circuit event at Rutland 24/4/07

A total of 51 RS200s were searching for the sun cream on Saturday morning at Rutland SC for Round 2 of the Fat Face Racing Circuit. Locals were concerned that the winds would drop so it was a welcome surprise that crews were hiking hard all day up.

In 2006, the RS200s adopted the RYA Charter advice, mediation, protest procedure, with a judge at the major events. As an experiment the RS200s regular judge, William Jeffercote was given more powers to umpire incidents on the water. To this reporter this had a very positive impact on the racing with more 720s than usual and much better discipline at marks with very little need for the red flag to appear from the judge to indicate a penalty decision.

Race 1 saw a benefit for the big Bristol CYC contingent of eight boats, with Nick Charles/Juliet Kingsnorth leading for the majority to win although pushed very hard at the end by Trudie Fells/Karen Baker, Ian Pickard/Lucy Matthews, with Sue Antonelli/Jo Lloyd fourth.

Race 2 and Roger Gilbert/Jane Willan were in pole position, winning by a comfortable margin. Matt and Emma Jenkins were showing good speed to claim second from Andy/Jeraldine Peters and Pete Vincent/Tessa Nicholls.

For Race 3 once again Gilbert/Willan were in the right place to win from Charles/Kingsnorth, David Steed/Suzie Proctor and Eddie Whitehead/Noelle Vidal.

Sunday had a lighter and fickle wind, testing crew’s concentration. Race 4 and Hamish Calder/Severine Rees-Jones showed real sniggle skills to win by a good margin. Gilbert/Willan again slowly eased through to claim second from Matt Burge/Jez Nickolls. Race 5 in a stronger wind and a fully powered Antonelli/Lloyd won from Gilbert/Willan, Charles/Kingsnorth and Whitehead/Vidal.

Race 6 saw eight boats black-flagged. Antonelli/Lloyd won again; behind, the ultra consistent Gilbert/Willan then Gareth Robinson/Sarah Holland.

Gilbert and Willan were the overall winners with Antonelli and Lloyd in second and Charles and Kingsnorth in third.