Royal visit at the Dragon Gold Cup

HRH The Princess Royal visited the Dragon Gold Cup in Falmouth yesterday

Competitors at the JPMorgan Fleming Dragon Gold Cup 2004 in Falmouth welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to the regatta yesterday. After a short visit in the National Maritime Museum HRH The Princess Royal was taken out on the water to watch the first race. It was a particularly exciting day, following a disappointing start to the Gold Cup with the loss of Race One on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions. Yesterday’s weather provided ideal sailing conditions for the first race.

Defending Gold Cup Skipper Jorgen Schonnherr with crewmen Axel Waldersdorph and Anders Kaempe enjoyed a red letter day winning both races sailing African Queen DEN 345. As reigning champion of the Dragon Gold Cup, Jorgen has shown that after just one day’s racing he has placed a firm marker down to the rest of the 84-boat fleet that he has no intention of relinquishing the cup by winning both Race One and Race Two The nearest challenger is Danish countryman Frank Berg and his crew on My Way DEN 266 who posted a 3rd in Race One and a 2nd in Race Two with Marcus Brennecke from Germany sailing Seabiscuit GER 1007 lying 3rd overall after two top six finishes

The no discard rule leaves the competition wide open and with a further four races to be contested Schoenherr cannot yet put the champagne on ice but it was a very impressive opening defence of his title