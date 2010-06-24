Round Britain Race: update

With less than 100 miles to go in the Shetland Round Britain and Ireland Race, the top four are all Class 40s

After almost 2,000 miles of hard racing, only 10 miles separate leader SunGard Front Arena, an Italian entered Class 40 skippered by Marco Nannini and Paul Peggs, and second place Fujifilm, skippered by Alex Bennett and Malcolm Dickinson. Battling it out for third place are Phesheya-Racing and Solo.



The first four yachts are all Class 40s, but IRC Class 1 Roaring Again, skippered by Hans Plas and Robin Verhoef from the Netherlands is just to the south of the leading pack. However it doesn’t look like the strategy has paid off as they are now averaging slightly slower than the Class 40s.



The leading multihull is trimaran Paradox, skippered by Will Claxton and Matt Gill, built by Cornwall-based Multimarine Composites. Latest tracking satellite tracking information places it between Hastings and Eastbourne.



Estimates have the first boats crossing the line in Plymouth Sound between 01:00 and 03:00 tomorrow morning (Friday 25 June). You can get a visual reference of where the race leaders and all other competitors are at the race tracking site www.rbandi.com/tracking