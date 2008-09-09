100 yachts will race at the fifteenth edition of the biennial Rolex Swan Cup

Racing at the fifteenth edition of the biennial Rolex Swan Cup starts today (9 September) with 100 yachts – divided into four divisions – all gunning for the much sought after trophies.

Nautor’s Swan is one of the most famous brand names in yachting. Entries have come in from 16 nations including Australia, Japan, the USA, Canada and Lithuania as well as the usual spread of Mediterranean and Northern European countries.

There is also representation throughout the model range stretching from the 11.23 metre, Swan 371 of Tanu-Matti Tuominer, Rosinante (FIN) up to the massive 35.5 metre Swan 112 Highland Breeze (SPA).

Nautor’s Marketing Director Enrico Chieffi is understandably delighted: “The strength of this event is that it is held every two years and people come from all over the world to take part. The key pointers to its success include the number of countries represented.”

“But, in my opinion, two elements stand out: one is the Swan Maxi Class with over thirty entries of boats over 60-feet. The second is that this event incorporates the ISAF recognized Swan 45 World Championship with twenty-three entrants. Not only will the best Swan 45 win its division, it will be World Champion.”

For more information, visit www.yccs.it .