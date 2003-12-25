Racing for free

Royal Temple Yacht Club has thrown its doors open for the Spring Series in April

For some early season race tuning why not head for Royal Temple Yacht Club’s Spring Series which runs from 4-25 April? The entry is totally free and the series of six races, four to count will be run over short windward/leeward courses from either a committee boat or club line start.

Not only is the entry free but competitors are invited to free entertainment every Saturday evening at the yacht club and prizes will be awarded every Sunday immediately after the racing.

For further information contact Rear Commodore Sail, Dick Smith at the Royal Temple Yacht Club by email at info@rtyc.com.