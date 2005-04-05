New look Skandia Squad

Skandia and the UKSA is throwing open a search for Cowes Week Skandia Squad members by targeting the UK's sailing clubs

Skandia, has linked up with the United Kingdom Sailing Academy (UKSA) to revamp the format of its Squad competing at this year’s Skandia Cowes Week, with the aim of introducing new crews to the regatta.

Traditionally, Skandia Squad members have been selected from crews already planning to compete during the Week. Hopefuls have applied to sail as one of Skandia’s core values: commitment, contribution, courage, creativity, and passion and each of the five boats has sailed in different classes.

This year, Skandia, together with the UKSA, is throwing open the search by targeting the UK’s sailing clubs, looking for sailors of all abilities who may not usually have the opportunity to sail at Skandia Cowes Week.

Crews will be selected from five different regions of the UK and all will compete in the Sonar class. Each team will consist of three sailors who will be joined by a fully qualified UKSA instructor. Full board and accommodation is being provided in Cowes by the UKSA and each team is also being given the use of a Sonar in which to compete.

Tim Sewell, Skandia’s sponsorship manager commented: “We felt the time was right to open up the Squad to people who may not have the resources or experience to compete at Skandia Cowes Week.

“By linking with the UKSA, we are able to invite sailors of all abilities – and that includes disabled sailors – to apply. This new format provides a fantastic opportunity for sailors in the UK who perhaps thought racing at Skandia Cowes Week was out of their reach.”

Other benefits available for the successful applicants include:

Paid entry fees for Skandia Cowes Week

Henri Lloyd clothing

Wightlink travel to and from the Isle of Wight

Mumm Champagne

Access to the Skandia marquee

How to apply

Applicants should be a team of three people who are all aged 18 years or over

Team will be selected to represent each of Skandia’s core values: commitment, contribution, courage, creativity and passion. To enter, teams must explain why they represent one of our values and why they should be selected to sail at Skandia Cowes Week

Applicants must provide full contact details including their ages, sailing experience and any special requirements relating to a disability. RYA Sailability is helping to identify disabled sailors

Entries can be made by post to: Skandia Squad Entries, Skandia, Freepost SO1641, Southampton, SO14 7AY or by e-mailing: skandia.squad@skandia.co.uk

The closing date for applications is 13 June 2005