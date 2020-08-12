Ice Kite superyacht project to harness latest kite sail technology

Blurring the line between sailing and motoring, this impossibly sleek 64m superyacht combines Dutch naval architecture with Turkish design

Designed to fly a large 160m2 kite from a foredeck mast, a daggerboard allows Ice Kite to sail efficiently to windward, while its long and slender hull form makes it very efficient through the water, under both power and sail.

Dykstra Naval Architects has optimised the superyacht‘s hull for performance across the full speed range, not just around its 17-knot top speed. Turkey’s Red Yacht Design did the styling, including the long reverse counter stern and rounded dreadnought bow.

A strikingly organic carbon-and-glass superstructure encases the main saloon and kite lounge, where 180° glazing offers uninterrupted viewing of the kite weaving back and forth above. There’s a pool and bar aft, with a smaller jacuzzi on the private flybridge above.

A similarly-styled 26m support boat called Ice Ghost will carry toys including an Icon A5 aeroplane, a U Boatworx Sub 3 and a 60-knot tender. The German entrepreneur for whom Ice Kite is being built intends to run her under a fractional ownership scheme.

Specification

LOA: 64.2m (210ft 8in)

Beam: 10.8m (35ft 5in)

Displacement: 450 tonnes (992,080 lbs)