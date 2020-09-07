Hallberg-Rassy 50: New model continues the Swedish yard’s twin-rudder revolution

This builder of quality serious cruising yachts has been busy with an overhaul of its entire Hallberg-Rassy range over the past few years

The Hallberg-Rassy 50 is the fifth new generation twin-rudder model from the Swedish yard. As with its immediate predecessors – the 340, 40C, 44 and 57 – the new boat retains many of the brand’s hallmarks that make these boats such a popular choice for longer term cruising.

The additional volume the new hull shape provides makes the Hallberg-Rassy 55 that was produced from 2012 to 2017 the yard’s closest comparator to the new model.

Even then the waterline length of the 50 is 0.5m longer than the older boat, maximum beam is 33cm wider and the width at the transom more than 1m greater.

This translates into faster passage times, greater form stability, more accommodation space and more stowage space.

It’s often said that long overhangs help to confer a more comfortable motion at sea. However, designer German Frers has created a rounded shape to the underwater sections forward that we’re told will create a soft motion in a seaway at any angle of heel.

The rig is just as up to date as the hull shape, with an easily handled blade jib, or an optional self-tacker. There’s also provision for a removable heavy weather headsail.

The standard mainsail is an Elvstrom Epex membrane FatFurl in-mast furling sail with vertical battens that support a reasonable area of roach. Both the mainsail and headsail furlers are electric.

A high level of standard equipment also includes teak decks, a retractable bow thruster, 12kW generator, electric cooking, fridge and freezer. Both the generator and the 110hp main engine are housed in a large walk-in machinery space.

Two boats are currently in build and the first completed yacht will be unveiled to the public at the Düsseldorf boat show in January next year.

Specification

Hull length: 15.23m (50ft)

LWL: 14.8m (48ft 7in)

Beam: 5m (16ft 5in)

Draught (standard keel): 2.35m (7ft 9in)

Displacement: 21,000kgs (46,300lbs)

Price: SEK 11.97m (approx €1,141,400)