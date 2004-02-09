Geronimo is off

Less than two days behind Cheyenne the second 'Indian', Olivier de Kersauson's Geronimo, sets off in search of the elusive Jules Verne record

At 20:21:22 this evening, the Cap Gemini and Schneider Electric trimaran crossed the Jules Verne Trophy start line between the Créac’h lighthouse on Ushant and the Lizard Point in Cornwall. The French crew must therefore re-cross the same line before 04:57:46 on 13 April to beat the time set by Orange in 2002 (of 64 days, 8 hours, 37 minutes and 40 seconds).

With less than 15 knots of easterly wind on the start line, conditions remained modest, but in line with forecasters’ data. They should cross the Bay of Biscay at reasonable speed, taking advantage of the southern edge of the anticyclone now centred over the English Channel. The current weather pattern promises no high average speeds, but a slow succession of anticyclones should drive the trimaran at a steady rate until she picks up the trade winds.

On board, her crew have sailed around the world in multihulls 18 times between them and eight of the eleven members were also part of last year’s memorable Jules Verne Trophy attempt. All have a great deal of experience of sailing together and with Geronimo.

Skipper, Olivier de Kersauson. Watch Captains, Yves Pouillaude and Didier Ragot Crewmembers: Pierre Corriveaud, Franck Ferey, Pascal Blouin, Rodolphe Jacq, Antoine Deru, Armand Coursaudon, Philippe Laot, and Xavier Briault.

Fastest time to the Equator by the current record holder: Orange 7 days 22 hours Fastest time to the Equator: Geronimo 6 days 11 hours