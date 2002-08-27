Flying 15s at Falmouth

Wood wins Flying 15 event at Falmouth Week

The entry of 29 boats at Flying 15 Falmouth Week from 11-17 August was down on the last few years possibly due to the nationals which were held at the other end of the UK only two weeks previously.

However, the regulars were still there with strong contingents from Grafham, Chew Valley and Bewl. Falmouth has gained a reputation as an excellent venue for a Family Week with the majority of boats being crewed by husband and wife teams.

After the first day when racing was cancelled because of poor visibility the weather was mainly fine with some good sunshine, the winds were perhaps a little too gentle at times but the tides did not wreak havoc even in the light winds. The racing was extremely competitive throughout the fleet although line honours were dominated by defending champions Roger and Claire Wood from Notts County (FF 3659) and Simon Kneller/Andy Palmer from Grafham (FF 3699).

With equal points after four races Kneller threw away his chance of the series by an OCS in the final race and the Woods won the series for the third time. Mike and Anne de St Paer from Grafham (FF3680) were the only other race winners leading for most of the final race which saw the best conditions of the week.

Overall Results

1st Roger Wood 3539 Notts County 6pts

2nd Simon Kneller 3699 Grafham 6pts

3rd Andy Maskell 3654 Lymington Town 18pts

4th Glyn Morgan 3645 Bewl Valley 21pts

5th Mike de St Paer 3680 Grafham 22pts

6th David Duke 3577 Grafham 26pts