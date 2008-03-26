Enter now for Round the Island

Less than 100 days to go till the JPMorgan Round the Island Race, held on Saturday 28 June 26/3/08

With 94 days to go to this year’s JPMorgan Asset Management Round the Island Race, entries are at 507 – an increase on the same point in 2007, and there are still savings to be made for those entering before 29th March 2008.

The Round the Island is the largest annual participating sporting event in the UK – after the London Marathon, Great North and Great South Runs. Over 16,000 sailors are expected to be out on the water in June, and organisers are hoping to match last years boat entries of 1,700.

One of the yachts making a racing debut isInfinity of Cowes, a brand new CNB95 from the custom wing of Bénéteau. The boat is currently undergoing sea trials in France ready for delivery to her British owner. With a 95ft length overall and 23 foot beamInfinity of Cowesis cutter rigged and will be racing in the IRC division.

Returning to defend the title he has held since 2001 is Mike Slade, current monohull record holder for the race. This year he will be the skipper ofICAP Leopard, the Supermaxi that holds the record for the Rolex Fastnet Race, crossed the line second in the 2008 Sydney-Hobart and took monohull line honours in the JPMorgan Asset Management Round the Island Race 2007. The crew will include Volvo 70 and America’s Cup sailors.

The charity aspect of the race continues in 2008 as competitors are

encouraged to “make their race count” by racing or fundraising for charity. This year will see a new initiative with the launch of the JPMorgan Asset Management Round the Island Race Charity Squad. The four official race charities – The Ellen MacArthur Trust, Breast Cancer Care, Prostate UK and Macmillan – will select one boat to act as an ambassador for them during the race and join the Charity Squad. These boats will feature bespoke yacht branding and an attractive package from the Round the Island Race partners.

Anyone interested in fundraising and racing on behalf of one of the charities, or applying to be one of the charity boats, please contact Into the blue directly: email lucy.harwood@intotheblue.biz.

To enter online, please visit www.roundtheisland.org.uk