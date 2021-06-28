Contest Yachts and Bentley team up for custom Contest 59CS

Yacht and car collaborations have been growing in popularity over the past few years, and now it’s the turn of Bentley Motors and Contest Yachts

The idea started in 2019 when famous Russian musician and film director Garick Sukachev had the idea of commissioning a yacht which had the same exterior colour and same interior trim as his car.

As the photos above show, his idea has been translated into a custom Contest 59CS finished in a deep blue colour which perfectly complements his Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupé in Light Sapphire.

Moving to the interior and the Bentley’s Hotspur Red leather, combined with contrasting Linen Beige hide, was then used to help recreate the bespoke nautical trim of the new Contest 59CS.

No stranger to creating custom solutions for their clients, Dutch shipyard Contest Yachts is a renowned for its attention to detail in engineering and outfitting, as the Bentley collaboration on this Contest 59CS shows.

For example, the interior panelling features Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. This unique quilting requires exactly 712 stitches per diamond and a high level of skill to produce on a specially-commissioned machine, which is exclusive to Bentley Motors.

This Bentley-inspired Contest 59CS follows in the footsteps of many other successful yacht/car collaborations, such as the Elan GT6 (designed by studio FA Porsche) and the recently launched Technomar for Lamborghini 63 motoryacht.