Bali 5.8 first look: New open-plan flybridge catamaran

Bali has been the focus of the Catana Group for the last decade or so, and this new Bali 5.8 flagship completes an extensive range between 38ft and 58ft.

With Bali’s step-up in size with the Bali 5.8 comes up a step-up in quality, says Bali. It recognises that its early yachts were more basic, wipe-clean designs for charter, but today, sales are more like a 50:50 mix of charter and private use.

The family-owned brand has recently bought a 20,000m2 yard in Portugal for building powercats, but says it remains focussed on maintaining a high quality for its sail range in Canet en Roussillon.

The 5.8 is designed to be run by a crew, says sales director Boris Compagnon, who tests each model sailing it with his family and admits this size is too much to manage alone. The 5.4 is the limit for the owner-operator, he thinks.

This is a tall, boxy flybridge model with fixed bimini roof that pushes the boom up very high. It uses Bali’s trademark tilting aft door to enclose saloon, cockpit and galley in one giant area.

Available in multiple cabin layouts from three cabins and three heads to six cabins and six heads, it features an owner’s suite with secondary private access to the swim platform.

Price €1.5m ex VAT.

