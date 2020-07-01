Bali Catspace 40: Spacious catamaran promises 20% more room than its rivals

Bali began its clever convertible inside/outside concept with the 4.3 launched in 2016. And the successful formula of using a slide-up door to enclose the aft cockpit has been repeated on the 4.1, 5.4, this new 40, plus a 4.8 and 4.6 also launching this year.

The idea is attributed to Bali’s founder, Olivier Poncin, who has built up a €63m turnover business in this short space of time.

It’s easy to appreciate why the one-level saloon/cockpit living concept has met with such success, particularly in the multihull charter market.

And the ability to close off the saloon and enjoy the outside world in complete protection makes these holiday-style catamarans viable for cold weather sailing too.

The 40 is the new baby of the range and was given the Catspace label to emphasise the way space is maximised to the limit within 40ft.

It is the only 40ft catamaran with a flybridge, for example, which has access from either side and space for four people to lounge behind the helm. Moreover, there is 20% more living space than its competition, claims Bali.

Chined hulls help create an enormous amount of internal volume, but designer Lasta has kept the bows sharp and bridgedeck clearance reasonably high.

The build shares similar impressive techniques to Poncin’s other cat brand, Catana, including using vacuum infusion with closed cell PVC foam and bulkheads laminated to the hull and deck.

Bali maintains that its decision to go with a solid foredeck instead of a trampoline eliminates any twisting, which allows for the precise mechanism of the garage-style door and reduces creaking noises down below.

The generous three or four double cabins all have ensuite heads. The forward cabins have transverse berths and optional kids bunks too.

Specification

LOA: 12.33m (40ft 5in)

LWL: 11.71m (38ft 5in)

Beam: 6.59m (21ft 7in)

Draught: 1.1m (3ft 7in)

Displacement: 9,200kg (20,282lb)

Upwind sail area: 101m2 (1,087ft2)

Price: €298,500 (ex. VAT)