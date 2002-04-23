Over 200 yachts have entered this year's Antigua Race Week which starts this Sunday (28 April)

Over 200 yachts have entered this year’s Antigua Race Week which starts this Sunday (28 April). This annual regatta week is organised by the Antigua Hotels & Tourist Association and, now in its 35th year, is one of the largest and most prestigious yachting regattas in the Caribbean.

Recent years have seen record numbers of yachts (256) racing with as many again in attendance. It is expected that the interest of sailors around the world and the number of yachts attending will continue to grow in the coming years.

Changes to the regatta format this year include the introduction of new racecourses. For the first time Division A and Division B fleets will race completely separate courses on the first day’s race – Division A will follow an eastward course around Antigua while Division B will race westward with both fleets finishing at the traditional day one race end location at Dickenson Bay. Day two will see the addition of a completely new race for Division A only.