Amer Sports One increases lead

Having taken the lead on Tuesday, Amer Sports One is still gaining with about one more knot in boat speed over her neartest rivals. Illbruck, News Corp and Tyco hold their position and are sailing a parallel courses towards Cape Town and Assa Abloy, in the north, is sailing at the same speed, almost 200 miles behind. Even though it is almost a day’s run, it only needs the leaders to be parked for less than a day to get Roy Heiner and his crew back in front. The skippers of the first four yachts are aware that in this case there wouldn’t be much they can do about.

Amer Sports Too managed to build up their lead to six miles on seventh placed Djuice, herself having a margin of 11 miles on SEB.

From the current weather predictions, the yachts will sail with good breeze for the next 1,000 miles, generated by the low-pressure system to their south and the high lying on the way to Cape Town.

Position Report, Day 26, 0400 GMT

1 AONE

2 ILBK

3 NEWS

4 TYCO

5 AART

6 ATOO

7 DJCE

8 TSEB