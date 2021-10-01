Best bluewater multihulls: Discovery Bluewater 50

As multihulls increasingly become the boats of choice for bluewater sailing, Toby Hodges and François Tregouet have been selecting the best designs. Here, they take a look at the Discovery Bluewater 50

The luxury Bill Dixon designed Discovery Bluewater 50 may be a decade old now and into its third iteration, but the concept behind its original appeal remains.

For those used to sailing high-end thoroughbred monohulls, here is an option to consider for a comparative level of build quality and fit out when moving to a multihull.

We featured the full test of the Mk2 version last September, and noted that once you see the comfort on offer and experience its kindly motion at sea you start to question how much you really need outright speed.

Since our test, it has received another big tranche of updates for a Mk3 version, which modernises the design in many ways.

It is now 1.5 tonnes lighter with a 10m2 larger mainsail, hence performance should be noticeably better. Elsewhere there are new windows which increase the natural light throughout, new bow designs including a bowsprit, new bimini and options for forward or aft galley layouts inside.

Discovery Bluewater 50 price

ex VAT: £1,555,000

