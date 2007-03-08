A marina, but not as we know it

So you can't find a berth for your 80m yacht? Try Serrenia. It's a phenomenal new development about to be built, but it's in the middle of nowhere 8/3/07

The need to see and be seen in places such as Monte Carlo, St Tropez and Cannes has led to despicable over-crowding and, with yachts getting bigger, developers are trying to find ways of tempting their owners into more tranquil waters.

The Red Sea coast of Egypt might not be on the celebrity map, the cruising isn’t great and unless you’re into windsurfing and kite boarding, sailing in these waters leaves a great deal to be desired. But if you’re into wacky marinas with amenities at seven star level, this might

be for you.

This truly amazing development with architecture by Norman Foster, including apartments built in the shape of sand dunes – long, low and curved – is about to fill a hole in the desert just south of Hurghada airport.

A Jordanian company are investing US$1.5 billion and tagging Serrenia as ‘the world’s most exclusive waterside address’. Camper & Nicholsons Marinas are handling the berthing, offering up to 350 spaces, some of them capable of taking an 80m yacht. There’s a slight depth restriction – about 6.5m – through the natural coral channel which will lead to the excavated marina but that’s enough for most yachts.

The harbour master’s office looks like a flying saucer, there’s a waterfront hotel the shape of which can only be described as something between a giant salami and a flying sea slug and if you want to buy real estate you can start at the top with a palace. Yes, a palace. There are five of them and the likes of Cluttons and Savills are flogging them for between US$20 and US$30 million a piece!

A 24-hour helicopter service linking you with the airport, five top chefs employed to cook in your private palace or apartment on demand, branches of the world’s top shops, golf courses, a spa to die for – you name it, it’s all at your service.

Check it out at www.serrenia.com – and listen to the spooky music.