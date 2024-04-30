Baltic 80 Custom: A ‘rosy’ design for racing and luxury offshore cruising

The Baltic 80 Custom is a new generation 80, bringing twin rudders, a lifting keel and large garage with space for a 3.95m Williams jet tender.

You’d never mistake this sleek Baltic 80 Custom for anything else in her trademark ‘rose’ livery. Only recently revealed by the Finnish boatbuilder, there are relatively few details available so far.

What we do know is that she is considered a ‘new generation’ 80 on account of various design tweaks and updates, and will be capable of fast offshore passagemaking as well as holding her own on the race course.

Built for an experienced owner (does any other type of owner go to Baltic?), the 80 has naval architecture by Judel/Vrolijk & Co with twin rudders and a lifting keel. The layup is in advanced pre-preg carbon with foam core.

Baltic 80 Custom with rosy renderings

Renderings show multiple forestays for a range of headsails, including a detachable furling Code sail or asymmetric on the long bowsprit and a self-tacking jib to ease short-handed manoeuvres.

Her interior is the work of Jens Paulus and Axel Vervoordt (the other half of the art powerhouse that is May Vervoordt).

No clue is provided as to what the styling might resemble, but you can draw your own conclusions from the fact that the Vervoordts are renowned art and object collectors with an eye for the antique.

Behind the drop-down bathing platform hides a large garage capable of stowing a 3.95m Williams jet tender.

Baltic 80 Custom specifications

LOA: 23.99m 78ft 8in

Beam: 6.27m 20ft 6in

Draught: 3.5m-5.3m 11ft 6in-17ft 5in

Guests: 6 + 2 crew

Contact details: balticyachts.fi

