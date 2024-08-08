Olympic Sailing 2024 Highlights: Light Winds Delay Medal Races, Record Breaking Dinghy Medallists

Once again light winds hampered planning at the Olympic Sailing in Marseille where 2 Medal races where completed and 2 postponed

The Olympic Sailing competitions in Marseille faced delays once again yesterday as the Medal Races for the Mixed Multihull and Mixed Dinghy were postponed due to a lack of wind. However, the events that did take place provided plenty of excitement and historical achievements.

Women’s Dinghy: Bouwmeester Secures Historic Gold

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands clinched her second Olympic gold in the Women’s Dinghy, solidifying her status as the most successful female sailor in Olympic history. Despite having already secured gold after consistent top-five finishes in the Opening Series, persistent light wind delayed her victory lap.

Bouwmeester, who now holds two golds, a silver, and a bronze from four Olympics, crossed the line fourth in the Medal Race. Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom took silver, and Norway’s Line Flem Hoest captured bronze.

Bouwmeester reflected on her achievement, “In the build-up to the Medal Race, I tried to stay focused, but being a mum as well, I had to be there for Jessie Mae. It’s nice to finally finish it off, it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Rindom added, “It’s huge just to get to an Olympic Games, so to secure a medal is amazing. It’s been nerve-wracking, but I kept fighting right to the end.”

Men’s Dinghy: Wearn Defends His Title

Australia’s Matt Wearn successfully defended his Olympic title in the Men’s Dinghy with a decisive performance in the Medal Race. Holding a 14-point lead, Wearn executed a brilliant race strategy to secure gold, extending Australia’s dominance in the event with their fourth consecutive Olympic gold.

Cyprus’ Pavlos Kontides took silver, echoing his London 2012 success, while Peru’s Stefano Peschiera earned a historic bronze, marking Peru’s first Olympic medal in 32 years.

Wearn expressed his relief and joy, “The last three years have been an up-and-down ride, but we kept ticking boxes. It’s been quite hard to deal with the waiting at times, luckily we didn’t have to wait for another day and now we can celebrate.”

Kontides shared his emotions, “I’m over the moon. A second Olympic medal for my country, and it came from myself.”

Formula Kite: Medal Series Line-Up Set

Due to light wind, no Formula Kite races took place, leaving the standings unchanged heading into the Medal Series. The top ten athletes from both the men’s and women’s sides will compete in the Semi-Finals, divided into two groups of four. The top overall seeds, Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek for the men and France’s Lauriane Nolot for the women, will start the Final with two wins each.

Mixed Multihull and Mixed Dinghy: Medal Races Await

The Mixed Multihull and Mixed Dinghy Medal Races were postponed due to the lack of wind, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown once conditions permit.

Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti lead the Mixed Multihull standings, while Austria’s Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr top the Mixed Dinghy rankings. Competitors will have to wait for favourable winds to determine the final medalists.

Keep up to date with all our Olympic Sailing 2024 coverage.

You can find all the Olympic sailing results at the World Sailing Olympic results page

If you enjoyed this….