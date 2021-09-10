SailGP France will take place this weekend in St Tropez with the teams continuing to fight it out in the high-performance series. Find out all about how to follow the action

The global foiling catamaran series, SailGP returns this weekend with the nine teams taking to the water of St Tropez, France for the fifth event in the 2021 season.

Having won each of the past two SailGP events – in Plymouth and Denmark respectively – Tom Slingsby’s Aussie team currently sits top of the Season Championship, two points ahead of the Brits (skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie) with Nathan Outteridge’s Japan a further three behind.

Slingsby is a man on a mission at the moment, as the Australian returns to SailGP this weekend fresh from a dominant second consecutive International Moth World Championship title in Malcezine Italy last week.

“Obviously we are coming off a high winning the last two events, but we know this sort of high won’t last forever,” said Slingsby at the France Sail Grand Prix press conference. “We will get beaten soon.

“But the team has a really good energy right now and we are sailing confidently, and I’m really proud as skipper and CEO of the team that we are sailing so well.

“But for sure Nathan is licking his lips at the light-air forecast and is very pleased with that, but anyone can win – that is clear to see.

“We’ve had issues with light winds in the past but we’re fixing them and have been quite strong in the last two events.”

SailGP France runs from 11-12 September 2021.

Coverage on Saturday 11 September will be from 12:30-15:00 CEST

Coverage on Sunday 12 September will be from 12:30-15:00 CEST

How to watch SailGP France

As for the first season of SailGP, the 2021 season will be streamed live on YouTube and will be available in most territories.

For sailors in the UK, in addition to the live YouTube SailGP racing, it will be available on Sky Sports with both live racing and a highlights package.

For those in the USA, in addition to live YouTube SailGP racing, CBS will be offering a mix of live broadcasting and highlights packages.

There will also be a delayed full race replay put out on the SailGP Facebook page.

A SailGP app is available as a companion app to the broadcaster coverage. The app provides: live data and video feeds; video and race stats side by side; the option to change viewing angle and zoom in on the action; switch teams, and select data feeds.

The app will offer delayed coverage and full race replay 48 hours after race completion.

