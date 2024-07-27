How to watch Olympics 2024 rowing live streams from anywhere

All you need to know to stream the 2024 Olympics rowing regatta from Paris

If you’re looking to watch an Olympic rowing live stream from the Paris Games, you’ve come to the right place? This guide contains all the information you need to follow the action as it happens.

Olympics live streams are available for free on 9Now in Australia, CBC in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Viewers in the US, meanwhile, can get their Olympics fix courtesy of NBC and its Peacock streaming service. If you’re going to be away from home during the competition, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual service to watch Olympic rowing live streams from anywhere in the world.

While the Olympic sailing is taking place off the coast of Marseille in the south of France, the rowers will be based at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the outskirts of Paris, along with the canoeing competition. The regatta runs from 27 July until 3 August, with over 500 athletes competing across 14 events – everything from single-person sculls to eight-person rowing boats.

The heats began today, and continue on Sunday with women’s and men’s single and double sculls, and women’s and men’s pairs and fours rowing – you’ll find the Sunday’s schedule at the end of the article. The first rowing medals will be decided on Wednesday 31 July.

Read on to find out how to watch Olympic canoe live streams in Australia, the UK, the US, New Zealand, Canada – and beyond.

How to watch Olympics rowing live streams in Australia FOR FREE

The 9Network is set to deliver arguably the most comprehensive free Olympics coverage on the planet. Its offering includes two dedicated Olympics channels on Channel 9HD and 9GemHD, while the 9Now streaming service will feature more than 40 streams of Olympics action, ensuring Australians do not miss a second of any event. They’re also offering VOD highlights and full replays.

The service is available on desktop, mobile, tablet, Android, iOS and Smart TV.

How to use a VPN to watch Olympics rowing from anywhere

If you’re travelling overseas and try to watch your domestic coverage as you would at home, you’ll soon encounter a problem – geo-blocking. That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad.

There is a way to take your regular broadcaster with you, however. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back on home turf. The tech experts at our sister title, TechRadar, have done extensive testing of the best VPN service and Nord VPN consistently comes out on top.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, the top choice according to the experts at TechRadar is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘Australia’ for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Olympic rowing live streams in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch every single bit of the action from the Olympic rowing live you will need to head to Discovery+. Thanks to a special Olympics offer you can subscribe to the Standard plan for £3.99 per month (a huge saving on the usual £6.99) until 11 August. This will get you access to every moment of Paris 2024, including all of the rowing taking place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

There is also a free option. As is traditionally the case, you’ll be able to watch Olympics live streams for free on the BBC via BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer – as long as you have a valid TV Licence. Unfortunately, BBC coverage is limited to two streams at any one time, so if the broadcaster’s cameras are on other sports, you’ll have to watch Olympic rowing live streams elsewhere.

How to watch Olympic rowing live streams in the US

NBCUniversal is the Olympic broadcasting rights holder in the USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with coverage spread across its suite of TV channels (including NBC, USA Network and CNBC) and the Peacock TV streaming service.

Peacock costs just $7.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, WWE, golf and plenty of other sports. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month

Watch men’s Olympic rowing in Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada via CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service.

How to live stream Olympic rowing in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the official broadcaster for the Olympic Games in 2024 is Sky Sport. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week, while a special Sky Sport Olympic pass (which will give you 12 Olympic channels for the duration of the Games) is available at $34.99. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Paris 2024 Olympic rowing: upcoming schedule

(All times BST)

Tomorrow (Sunday)

8.00am Women’s single sculls repechages

Women’s single sculls repechages 8.36am Men’s single sculls repechages

Men’s single sculls repechages 9.10am Women’s double sculls repechages

Women’s double sculls repechages 9.20am Men’s double sculls repechages

Men’s double sculls repechages 9.30am Women’s pair heats

Women’s pair heats 10.00am Men’s pair heats

Men’s pair heats 10.30am Lightweight women’s double sculls heats

Lightweight women’s double sculls heats 11.00am Lightweight men’s double sculls heats

Lightweight men’s double sculls heats 11.30am Women’s four heats

Women’s four heats 11.50am Men’s four heats

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1 – Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2 – Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.