When is the next America’s Cup? 2024 dates released

Organisers of the next America's Cup have set the dates for the competition and the Youth and Women's America's Cup taking place in Barcelona 2024

The next America’s Cup will take place in Barcelona with six teams set to compete for sailing’s ultimate price from late August 2024.

Dates for the Preliminary Regatta, Louis Vuitton Cup and the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match have now been released with racing getting underway for the four-day Preliminary Regatta starting on the 22nd of August 2024.

The key dates for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup 2024 are:

Preliminary Regatta: 22nd – 25th August

Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robins: 29th August – 8th September

Louis Vuitton Cup Semi Finals: 14th – 19th September

Louis Vuitton Cup Finals: 26th September – 5th October

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match: 12th October – 21st October

It will be an intense 3-month racing period for the America’s Cup teams whilst for the Youth & Women’s America’s Cup teams, their separate events will be preceded by long days of official training before their racing begins in earnest.

All six America’s Cup teams will contest the Preliminary Regatta 22nd – 25th August and this will be the first time the new AC75’s will line up to provide some vital performance insight between the teams.

Just four days later, as written in the Protocol governing the 37th America’s Cup, the Louis Vuitton Cup will begin with two Round Robins which begin on the 29th of August 2024, with all six competing teams racing, including the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

The double Round Robin racing is scheduled to finish on the 8th of September and will be the last time Emirates Team New Zealand, will race the against the Challengers before the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match, with their status as cup defender allowing them one of the two spots to compete for the Cup proper.

However, importantly, according to the Protocol the results from all races during the Round Robin stage between a Challenger and the Defender will not count towards the semi-final rankings. Which means, the top four Challengers will advance through to the Louis Vuitton Semi Finals stage, while the first challenging team is eliminated.

The top qualifier will select their semi-final opponent and in each half of the semi-final draw it’s a first-to-five, best of nine race format.

The Louis Vuitton Cup Final will see the winning semi-finalists battle it out for the right to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match after a best-of-thirteen (first to seven) series.

The format for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match itself is also a best-of-thirteen races (first to seven) with an expected conclusion by the 21st October 2024. (Reserve days are scheduled for the 22nd October through to 27th October if required.)

