America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels and Accommodation

Planning ahead for America's Cup: Barcelona Hotels. We've pulled together a fine selection of Hotels and places to stay in the beautiful city of Barcelona.



Barcelona is a stunning city to host the next America’s Cup. We’ve selected a range of Hotels to get you close to the action and to get the most out of your stay in the city.

America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels -Premium

Mandarin Oriental Barcelona

Enviably located on the famous Passeig de Gràcia within just a few minutes walk of Gaudi’s Casa Batlló, La Pedrera and Plaça Catalunya. Classic luxe. Indoor pool a bit small.

Downton Abbey elegance in an enviable location close to main tourist attractions. Excellent roof top dining and impeccable service. Pool a little on the small side

A masterclass in modern glam with spectacular views from the roof terrace and pool. Ibiza-cool beach club vibe. A fair walk from the city centre.

5-star boutique hotel with a Michelin-starred restaurant, rooftop infinity pool and ideal location next to the sea in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter. It’s also where Picasso started his career. Rooms have private balconies but some are a little snug.

America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels – Mid Range

Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona GL

Revamped classical luxe hotel. Great city centre location and roof terrace with pool and bar has amazing views. Service old-school polite but can be a little slow.

Sofitel Barcelona Skipper

5-star modern luxury next to Barcelona’s Olympic Port and just 100 yards from the beach, with two outdoor pools. Impressive sea and city views. Possibly a bit corporate for some.

H10 Port Vell

Chic contemporary interior design, handy location close to port. Stylish roof terrace with pool and excellent views. Within easy reach of a train station but can be a little noisy

Hotel Brummell

Charming 20 room boutique hotel with outdoor pool, pretty garden and sauna. Very close to the Miró Foundation and The Grec theatre. Intimate and chic but some rooms a little compact.

America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels – Budget range

Yeah Barcelona Hostel

Located in the heart of the city just 10 minutes’ walk from both Gaudi’s masterpieces La Pedrera and La Sagrada Familia. Chic rooms, roof top plunge pool and great value for money. Menu could have more variety.

Praktik Vinoteca

Rustic chic with contemporary touches. Central location within easy reach of most tourist sites. Clean comfortable rooms, resident wine expert and terrace. Rooms a little small.

