America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels and Accommodation

Planning ahead for America's Cup: Barcelona Hotels. We've pulled together a fine selection of Hotels and places to stay in the beautiful city of Barcelona.
Barcelona is a stunning city to host the next America’s Cup. We’ve selected a range of Hotels to get you close to the action and to get the most out of your stay in the city.
America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels -Premium
Mandarin Oriental Barcelona
Enviably located on the famous Passeig de Gràcia within just a few minutes walk of Gaudi’s Casa Batlló, La Pedrera and Plaça Catalunya. Classic luxe. Indoor pool a bit small.
Hotel El Palace Barcelona
Downton Abbey elegance in an enviable location close to main tourist attractions. Excellent roof top dining and impeccable service. Pool a little on the small side
W Hotel Barcelona
A masterclass in modern glam with spectacular views from the roof terrace and pool. Ibiza-cool beach club vibe. A fair walk from the city centre.
Serras Barcelona
5-star boutique hotel with a Michelin-starred restaurant, rooftop infinity pool and ideal location next to the sea in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter. It’s also where Picasso started his career. Rooms have private balconies but some are a little snug.
America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels – Mid Range
Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona GL
Revamped classical luxe hotel. Great city centre location and roof terrace with pool and bar has amazing views. Service old-school polite but can be a little slow.
Sofitel Barcelona Skipper
5-star modern luxury next to Barcelona’s Olympic Port and just 100 yards from the beach, with two outdoor pools. Impressive sea and city views. Possibly a bit corporate for some.
H10 Port Vell
Chic contemporary interior design, handy location close to port. Stylish roof terrace with pool and excellent views. Within easy reach of a train station but can be a little noisy
Hotel Brummell
Charming 20 room boutique hotel with outdoor pool, pretty garden and sauna. Very close to the Miró Foundation and The Grec theatre. Intimate and chic but some rooms a little compact.
America’s Cup: Barcelona Hotels – Budget range
Yeah Barcelona Hostel
Located in the heart of the city just 10 minutes’ walk from both Gaudi’s masterpieces La Pedrera and La Sagrada Familia. Chic rooms, roof top plunge pool and great value for money. Menu could have more variety.
Praktik Vinoteca
Rustic chic with contemporary touches. Central location within easy reach of most tourist sites. Clean comfortable rooms, resident wine expert and terrace. Rooms a little small.
Hotel BESTPRICE Gaudi
Great value hotel with spacious stylish and comfortable rooms. Central location close to many great bars, restaurants and key tourist attractions. A bit further out from th e sea and port areas.
