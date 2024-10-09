Sweden dominates during Women’s America’s Cup Semi-Final decider but damage delays racing for America’s Cup teams

The third day of Women's America's Cup racing saw tricky gusty conditions causing issues and resulting in significant damage to one of the AC40s

The third day of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup saw racing disrupted after damage to one of the shared one-design AC40s (the Canadian Concord Pacific Racing Team’s boat) forced a schedule change. The day was originally scheduled to feature both Group A (America’s Cup Teams) and Group B (Invited Teams). But racing for Group A was postponed to Thursday 10 October following the incident.

This left the focus on the intense battle among the Invited Teams for semi-final spots, with unpredictable conditions challenging the crews. the top three crews from each Group go through to the Semi-Finals so 50% of the fleet would be sent home at the end of the day’s racing.

The Swedish Challenge powered by Artemis Technologies took full advantage of the day, overcoming their slow start in the competition. They won all four races, climbing from fourth to first in the standings and securing a Women’s America’s Cup Semi-Final spot.

Helmswoman Vilma Bobeck expressed relief after a strong performance, noting how the challenging, gusty winds felt familiar from their training in Stockholm. “We just put everything together today,” she said, highlighting the team’s sharp decision-making in shifty conditions.

Behind Sweden, the race for the remaining two podium spots remained tight. JAJO Team DutchSail, who had been the standout performers to date to lead overnight, maintained their consistency and claimed second place overall, securing their place in the semi-finals. Helmswoman Willemijn Offerman praised her team’s efforts. “I’m so proud of the whole team, both on the boat and onshore,” she said, adding that they were excited for another day of racing later in the week.

The final semi-final position was decided in a dramatic finish between Sail Team BCN and Team Andoo Australia. Despite struggles throughout the day, the local Spanish team kept their composure, winning a crucial match-race against the Australians to clinch third place. María Cantero, trimmer for Sail Team BCN, reflected on their ability to recover quickly from mistakes, saying, “Today was about connecting the dots and going the fastest to the next mark.”

For Team Andoo Australia, it was a tough day. Despite moments of brilliance, they couldn’t find consistent speed and dropped out of the top three. Skipper Olivia Price remained positive despite the result, appreciating the opportunity to compete in the inaugural Women’s America’s Cup. “It wasn’t the result we came here for, but it’s still a moment to celebrate,” she said, expressing optimism for future participation.

As the semi-finals approach, the top Invited Teams—Sweden, Netherlands, and Spain—now prepare to face the America’s Cup Teams in what promises to be a highly competitive showdown.

