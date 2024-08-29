Arnaud Psarofaghis: Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s 2024 America’s Cup Skipper

Foiling supremo, Arnaud Psarofaghis, is one of two skippers for the Swiss-flagged Alinghi Red Bull Racing America's Cup challenger

Born on the banks of Lake Geneva, Arnaud Psarofaghis, as is the case for many top sailors, comes from a sailing family and he started sailing at the age of three and turned professional at just 23. Now, as the skipper for Alinghi Red Bull Racing in the 2024 America’s Cup, Psarofaghis is set to compete in the sailing’s highest profile – and toughest – event.

A talented helmsman, many will have first heard the name Psarofaghis in the foiling Moth class, where he won two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2009, in the early days of hydrofoiling. He further cemented his reputation by taking bronze at the 2009 Moth World Championship in Cascade Locks, USA. These early successes were just the beginning of a career filled with accolades.

Psarofaghis joined Alinghi – at the time not competing in America’s Cup racing – in 2016, following a successful stint with Team Tilt, where he won the 2015 D35 Trophy, including a victory in the iconic Bol d’Or Mirabaud. His coaching role at the 2013 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup demonstrated his deep understanding of the sport and his ability to inspire the next generation of sailors.

Since joining Alinghi, Psarofaghis has played a crucial role in the team’s success. He was instrumental in their victories in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 D35 Trophies, as well as in winning the 2016 and 2018 Extreme Sailing Series. He also led Alinghi to victory at the GC32 World Championship in Lagos, Portugal.

Arnaud Psarofaghis is not completely new to the world of the AC and he was previously been involved with French America’s Cup project, Groupama Team France back in 2017.

Given the stricter nationality rules for the 2024 America’s Cup and his position within the Alinghi team prior to their AC announcement, it was of little surprise that he was named one of the skippers of the Swiss flagged America’s Cup team.

As he takes the helm for Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s 2024 America’s Cup campaign, Psarofaghis brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality. “It’s my dream to compete in the America’s Cup, and Alinghi Red Bull Racing has given me that opportunity,” Psarofaghis said of his appointment in a team release at the time. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we have a great team in place.”

He may not be a name that is synonymous with the America’s Cup just yet, but when it comes to high performance sailing, and spcifically hydrofoiling, Arnaud Psarofaghis is at the very top of the game.

