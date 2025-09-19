Outteridge back in SailGP as Sweden become 13th nation to join foiling league

Nathan Outteridge rejoins SailGP as helmsman for new Swedish Artemis Racing team

Nathan Outteridge, undisputedly one of the best foiling sailors of his generation, is re-entering SailGP as helmsman for the newly announced Swedish Artemis Racing team.

The Swedish Artemis entry becomes the 13th team to join the multi-stage, travelling stadium race series.

Artemis Racing will be led by CEO Iain Percy, himself also an Olympic gold medallist and previously Artemis Racing’s Team Manager during their America’s Cup campaigns.

Outteridge back in SailGP

Outteridge’s return to SailGP will be much welcomed, as one of the biggest talents in the sport right now.

His appointment pits three of the four finalist helmsmen in the 38th America’s Cup against each other in the foiling catamaran league. Outteridge was co-helm to the Black Foils’ Pete Burling on the winning Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 last year, beating Ben Ainslie and Dylan Fletcher on INEOS Britannia, who currently manage and helm the GBR F50 respectively.

In the past two years Ainslie and former US skipper Jimmy Spithill stood down from racing in SailGP to take management roles, so the return of more Cup sailors with real star power will be a big boost for the circuit.

Outteridge, who is Australian, is also a double Olympic medallist, winning a gold in 2012 and silver in 2016 in the 49er class.

However, his SailGP career has not gone entirely smoothly. As helmsman and team boss for the Japan SailGP Team in Seasons 1 & 2 he delivered great results on the water, but the team was unable to attract sufficient commercial backing and had their boat reallocated to other teams, before being dropped from the league by founders – and funders – Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts.

Since then he has raced and coached other crews, but has not skippered a team for a full season, and took some time out to go cruising with his family.

Of his return to the global racing championship, Outteridge said, “Reuniting with Iain, Torbjörn and the Artemis team for this new chapter in SailGP is incredibly exciting. We’ve shared huge moments together in the past, and bringing that experience, trust and energy into this arena gives us a powerful foundation.

“This is a new challenge for all of us – a chance to showcase what Swedish sailing can achieve in one of the toughest and fastest stages in the world. We’re approaching this season with focus, ambition and the belief that we can set the standard for what’s possible in this championship.”

Swedish Artemis Racing

Artemis Racing has a huge history in cutting-edge racing. The team is backed by Torbjörn Törnqvist, a Swedish billionaire and passionate sailor who has raced in highly competitive classes such as the RC44s and TP52s (in which he won the World Championships and Med Cup with SailGP founder Russell Coutts as tactician).

Törnqvist founded the Artemis Racing America’s Cup team, which competed in several America’s Cups – including in 2013 and 2017 – with Percy and Outteridge on the crew.

Most recently Sweden challenged for the Youth and Women’s America’s Cups as an ‘invited’ team, finishing fourth in both.

The Artemis SailGP Team will join the Rolex SailGP Championship for 2026, the sixth season of SailGP which opens in January 2026 in Perth, Australia

Artemis SailGP Team CEO Iain Percy commented: “I’m proud to lead the Artemis SailGP Team as we return to the global stage with a clear focus – leveraging cutting-edge technology, a world-class line up, and the hard-won lessons from America’s Cup.

“SailGP is redefining the sport with unmatched speed, innovation, and fan engagement. Bringing Sweden into this elite championship is a milestone we’re proud of, and we’re determined to compete at the very highest level – pushing boundaries both on and off the water.”