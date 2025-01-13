Charlie Dalin set for record breaking Vendée Globe victory

Solo skipper Charlie Dalin is set for record breaking Vendée Globe victory, due to finish in the early hours of Tuesday, January 15, 2025

The winner of the 2024-25 Vendée Globe will be crowned early tomorrow, Tuesday January 15, and it looks set to be Charlie Dalin on Macif Santé Prévoyance.

Dalin, who has led since December 30, is now just over 110 miles from the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne, and current predictions are he will arrive between 0430-0830hrs (UTC) on Tuesday.

Barring some unforeseen disaster Charlie Dalin is poised to achieve a remarkable double.

He will be the first skipper ever to cross the finish line first in two consecutive races (Michel Desjoyeaux is the only sailor in history to have won the Vendée Globe twice, in the 2000 and 2008 races) – though this will be his first race victory, having finished 2nd to Yannick Bestaven on redress in 2021.

And he is likely to also demolish the course record, set in 2016 by Armel le Cleac’h at 74d 03h 36m. Dalin, and his second placed rival Yoann Richomme, both look set to complete the course in close to 65 days.

Vendée Globe final miles

Speaking to race organisers earlier today, Dalin said: “There will be some upwind to finish in some very cold temperatures, maybe the coldest night of the entire race, and it is going to be a flat sea.

“So that is my final picture, the boat skimming nicely upwind, sometimes foiling, close to the coast, that is how I picture it.”

Fading easterly winds along the French western coast have resulted in both Dalin and Richomme opting to approach to the north of Les Sables d’Olonne, sailing within sight of land off Penmarch, before cautiously heading south close to shore on a complex end to the final Atlantic stage.

Dalin explained: “We are sailing so close to my training waters, where I have been so many times with the boat, and I will sail probably close to the home base which for me is a nice symbol, to be sailing close to Finistère where the boat is based and the boat was built.”

Though these waters are well known to the IMOCA skippers, many have trained on them relentlessly during their days in the Figaro class, they bring their own challenges for tired and stressed sailors, with complex tides, rocks, and fishing activity.

In the last race German skipper Boris Herrmann collided with another vessel in the final miles of the race, and in 2008 Alex Thomson’s Hugo Boss was dismasted after a collision with a fishing vessel outside Les Sables before the Vendée start. Hence neither Dalin or Richomme, not their teams, will celebrate until their boats are finally approaching the sands of Les Sables d’Olonne safely.

Vendée rookie for 2nd

Richomme’s Paprec Arkéa is yet to lose the breeze, and has closed his deficit to Dalin to less than 100 miles – an astonishing achievement in his first Vendée Globe.

Richomme has duelled with Dalin throughout this Vendée Globe, the pair exchanging the lead since mid-December. But their history goes much further back, racing against one another at the front of the Figaro fleet for many years (Dalin on the podium five times, Richomme winning it twice).

Speaking to the IMOCA class a few days ago, Richomme was magnanimous, saying of Dalin. “I would be happy for him if he won it.”

“I think he deserves it. I think the scenario of the last Vendée Globe (was unfair) on him and he deserves the win. If he does manage to win it, I will be happy for him, but I’m not going to offer it to him.”

Yachting World is in Les Sables d’Olonne for the finish, so watch our social media feed for live updates.