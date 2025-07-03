Y6 first look: Designed ‘for maximum privacy and easy handling’

The new Y6 is a Bill Tripp design that can be sailed without crew onboard and showcases sleek lines.

Over the past decade Y Yachts’ range of 70 to 90-footers has stood out from the pack in an increasingly crowded market place. These semi-custom lightweight carbon fibre yachts offer a level of simplicity, along with the possibility of short-handed – or even solo – sailing that’s rarely encountered on a fast cruising yacht of this size.

But until now the German yard, formed by Michael Schmidt, has not offered a smaller yacht than its first series-built model, the 70ft Y7. The 64ft Y6 is therefore a major departure that brings Y Yachts’ appealing philosophy, including a flexible semi-custom approach, to a wider audience. Like its larger stablemates, the Y6 is a Bill Tripp design that the yard says is the result of ‘customer demand for maximum privacy and easy handling’.

These aims are achieved through the design and layout of systems, along with minimising displacement, so the boat can be sailed and, if necessary, maintained without professional crew on board. A small forward crew cabin is, however, offered as an option.

Compared to the Y7, this model is proportionally slightly heavier and has a marginally lower sail area/displacement ratio, though it’s still within the ultra-light bracket. Full carbon construction helps to minimise weight and means that impressive performance, including in light airs, can be achieved with a relatively modest sail area. It also translates directly into lower sheet loads.

In addition, the jib is self-tacking and there’s in-boom mainsail furling, while all lines are led aft to powered winches at the helm stations. All key manoeuvres can therefore be carried out by one person and without going forward.

The beam of 5.75m (18ft 10in) is wider than that of typical performance cruisers of this size, increasing both form stability and interior volumes. A key feature below decks is the forward master cabin, which has a rectangular walk-around freestanding bed.

An opening hatch directly above the bed maximises natural ventilation at night, reducing the need to run air conditioning. Up to three guest cabins are possible, while there’s also space to accommodate an office area if required.

Often, when a design is scaled down to a smaller size, some of the aesthetic appeal is lost. That doesn’t appear to be the case with the Y6, which still has crisp, uncluttered lines with a small, low-profile coachroof.

Nevertheless, some aspects are simplified compared to the Y7 and there’s no option for a telescopic keel, for example. Beyond this, Y Yachts’ ‘keep it simple’ philosophy extends to minimising equipment so that only the essentials are on board, while wiring runs and systems are installed in a fashion that makes it easy for an owner to understand and carry out maintenance and fault-finding when necessary.

Y6 Specifications:

LOA: 19.65m 64ft 6in

Draught: 3.50m or 2.85m 11ft 6in or 9ft 5in

Beam: 5.75m 18ft 10in

Displacement: 25,900kg 57,100lb

Ballast: 8,600kg 18,950lb

Contact details: yyachts.de

