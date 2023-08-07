First look: YBreeze 75ft daysailer

YYachts' brand new YBreeze is a 75ft daysailer designed to be ultra clean, while still being fun and easy to sail... it certainly looks the part

YYachts has unveiled a fascinating new 75ft luxury daysailer concept, the YBreeze. It’s founder Michael Schmidt, the veteran racing sailor, industry pioneer and former Hanse Yachts owner, is known for his innovation, particularly with a focus on making yachts simple, fun and approachable. The YBreeze YB75 strips things right back to these very fundamental elements.

It is designed to be ultra clean and easy to sail. The sale of each boat will even include a crewmember to ensure it’s always ready for that quick sunset sail. “For the last 30 years the number of powerboats have been increasing. Now it’s time to go back to sailing – with something eco and cool,” Schmidt told us at the announcement of the Y Breeze project in his YYachts office in Palma, Mallorca.

Designed by Cossutti, with an interior described as ‘exclusive luxury’ by Gabriel Chipperfield’s Studio Wendover, the YB75 is reminiscent of some of the iconic Wally Yachts. Indeed the high bulwarks echo that of the 43m Esense.

These bulwarks serve both aesthetic and practical purposes. Schmidt wanted the looks so clean that stanchions could be avoided. The bulwarks give the required safe height for a full walkaround deck. Further aft they help conceal the steering consoles when not in use. Then, towards the transom, we see a feature adopted by powerboats of late: the bulwarks fold out like wings to create a vast sunbathing deck.

As well as looking ultra clean, the aim of the YB75 is to offer the comfort of a comparable powerboat. So while the decks are devoid of lines and clutter, a galley unit can rise up from below the deck. And YYachts is devising its own removable sunbeds including gimballing versions for the aft deck, while removable or fixed biminis can also cover this area.

A glance at the accommodation plan will show there is no interior space in the aft third of the boat, but instead a large toy garage.

75ft of instant fun

Ease of use is so important when comparing to the power market, believes Schmidt (and he knows from his experience with Fjord motor yachts) – hence crew will be included in the price! “So you can call and say ‘in one hour I want to go sailing’ and the boat will be ready.”

YYachts is even studying fenders that can automatically deploy and inflate. “We’re trying to avoid the hassle of having to prepare and de-prepare a sailboat,” Schmidt added.

The YB75 is designed to appeal to owners who have houses in the sailing playgrounds of Palma, Sardinia and St Tropez areas. Schmidt envisages multiple owners sharing a boat via an app.

He also believes this size is “the best way to show the sexy concept”. The YB75 is the largest project yet for the Italian designers and ORC specialists Cossutti. The sheerline is particularly clever: modern, bold and relatively straight it helps disguise the bulwarks and coachroof which extends so far forward.

After analysing the typical Balearics/Costa Smerelda/south France-type locations prospective owners will use, Cossutti found that 90% of the time the wind averages around 10 knots. So they chose a narrow hull with a low wetted surface.

A tonne of water ballast will offset the need for lots of weight in the keel or crew on the rail. “The idea is to have fun without needing many people on board, hence the water ballast,” Maurizio Cossutti explained.

He calculates that the YB75 will be competitive with a Maxi 72, yet can be handled on a race track by a crew of six as opposed to a team typically three times that size.

Play by day

While the interior does have cabins and berths, the expectation is that owners will not spend many nights aboard. Instead it will be used as a daysailer for fun cruising, racing and entertaining. Wendover’s Gabriel Chipperfield, whose father David designed the interior for the first YYachts Cool Breeze, has styled the YB75 with light, sustainable or natural materials, such as leather, timber, rattan and straw.

Indeed Y-Yachts has placed a strong focus on sustainability for the YBreeze. It has already incorporated electric drives in its boats, but Schmidt believes synthetic diesel would be the smart choice here in terms of carbon footprint.

YYachts is also working with a Spanish firm on using their green epoxy which can reportedly be separated and burned after use. And the yard has already spent 18 months investigating ways to avoid wasteful moulds with composite yacht manufacturing – stay tuned for more on that and this intriguing project as details are released.

YBreeze specifications

LOA: 22.86m 75ft 0in

Beam: 5.60m 18ft 4in

Draught: 4.20m 13ft 9in or 2.5-4.0m 8ft 2in-13ft 1in

Displacement: 26,500kg 58,422lb

Builder: Yyachts.de

