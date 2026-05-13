World’s Coolest Yachts: Pogo 44

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. This month Bruce Jacobs nominates the Pogo 44





“Cool to me means super tough, go-anywhere, probably slightly utilitarian but still fast, comfortable and fun,” says Jacobs.

“The first time I saw a Pogo 44 I fell in love with it. Foam buoyancy makes it unsinkable; the deep centreboard allows good upwind sailing but can be raised to less than 1.5m, making it a great adventure cruiser that can get into the shallowest of anchorages or across awkward bars. It’s light with a large sail area, meaning it doesn’t need much wind to get moving, and is super fast when there’s a breeze.

“Then I love the Scandinavian cool down below. Large windows let in so much light, the wide beam carries all the way aft allowing loads of space, and it’s all bright, uncluttered, and comfortable. Its minimalist approach won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but I love it. What a boat!”

Pogo has built over 40 of the 44 since its 2020 launch.

See our full World’s Coolest Boats Hall of Fame

Pogo 44 stats rating

Top speed: 23 knots

LOA: 13.55m/44ft 5in

Launched: 2020

Berths: 6

Price: €342,940

Adrenalin factor: 55%

Bruce Jacobs

Bruce Jacobs founded Rubicon 3 Adventure in 2013, a sail training school which specialises in adventure sailing on its three Clipper 60 expedition yachts. Bruce and his skippers regularly test equipment for Yachting World, putting kit through its paces in demanding offshore conditions.

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