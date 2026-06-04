Worlds coolest yachts: Pangaea

Every month we ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. This month Guirec Soudée nominates Pangaea

Ocean racer and adventurer Guirec Soudée nominates South African explorer Mike Horn’s custom-built expedition vessel Pangaea.

“One of my dreams is to build an expedition boat. I spent a bit of time in Lorient with Mike Horn on his boat and he really made me dream, even though it’s too big for me. But it’s a real 4WD of the seas with zero limits, allowing you to do whatever you want,” says Soudée.

Pangaea is a 32m aluminium one-off ketch, designed by Luc Bouvet and built in Brazil in 2007. Its missions have included taking young people on around the world adventures, and Pole2Pole, a two-year circumnavigation via the South and North Poles that saw Pangaea sail further north than any other sailing yacht.

Designed for extreme high latitude conditions, Pangaea is built to ride up onto ice, then break it with a sharp bow and weight distributed forward, plus reinforced impact zones. It has closed circuit engines to avoid sucking up ice, and an onboard gym, movie theatre, and conference room.

See our full list of Coolest Yachts

Pangaea stats rating

Top speed: 15 knots

LOA: 32m/105ft

Launched: 2007

Berths: 14

Price: Undisclosed

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Guirec Soudée

Guirec Soudée became famous for his solo circumnavigation accompanied by a hen named Monique, which included 130 days icebound off Greenland. He went on to row across the Atlantic Ocean, and completed the 2024 Vendée Globe before smashing the westbound solo around the world record on the Ultim MACSF.

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