World’s Coolest Yachts: Kingfisher/Skandia

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times. This month Will Oxley nominates the Kingfisher/Skandia

Asking WIll Oxley to pick the coolest yacht he’s ever sailed is a tough choice, as his list incudes Comanche, Sodebo Ultim, and the foil-assisted superyacht Raven. “It was quite a difficult decision,” he recalls, “but I thought back to all the sailing I’ve done, and some of the most fun I ever had was in 2005 with Brian Thompson in the Transat Jacques Vabre on board Skandia – which was, of course, more famous as Kingfisher.”

Skandia was an Open 60 (now IMOCA) design by Owen Clarke built for Ellen MacArthur’s 2000 Vendée Globe campaign, in which she finished 2nd. The boat was later campaigned as Skandia by Nick Moloney, as well as Thompson and Oxley.

The 2005 TJV was sailed at a record-breaking pace. “I remember double-handing with Brian and doing nearly 100 miles in four hours,” says Oxley.

“This thing is tiller-steered and you’re strapped in. You’re getting water pouring down the deck, screaming along, just the two of you. I remember it being the most amazing sailing I’d ever done in my life at that point.”

Kingfisher/Skandia stats rating

Top speed: 30+ knots

LOA: 18.28m/60ft

Launched: 2000

Berths: 1-2

Price: (build cost) £50,000

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Will Oxley

Will Oxley is one of the world’s best offshore navigators, and has sailed some of the most exciting ocean race yachts ever built. Since skippering an entry in the 2000 BT Global Challenge, he has gone on to work on four Volvo Ocean Race campaigns, as well as Maxis, superyachts, and winning many of the bluewater classic races.

