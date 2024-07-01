World’s coolest yachts: Alejandra

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Malcolm Mckeon nominates Alejandra

There is nothing so cool as classic beauty. “Alejandra is my choice of a very cool yacht,” says designer Malcolm Mckeon. “I remember when this yacht was launched as she struck me as a beautifully proportioned design with her classic sheerline, low freeboard and elegant deckhouse.”

Originally commissioned for King Juan Carlos of Spain, Alejandra was designed by Bruce King and built in aluminium by Astilleros Mefasa. The ketch performed well in both maxi and classic yacht regattas, but is primarily designed for long-range cruising in comfort and elegance, with a range of around 3,000 miles. Teak decks house dual sunken spaces to separate cockpit and dining areas, while the interior is handcrafted of Cuban mahogany.

California-based designer Bruce King is quoted in the US National Sailing Hall of Fame for his philosophy that, to be successful, a yacht must be beautiful and ‘aesthetic beauty is timeless’ – Alejandra’s classic lines epitomise that principle.

Alejandra stats rating

Top speed: 14 knots

LOA: 41m/136ft

Launched: 1993

Berths: 8 guest, 5 crew

Price: c€7million

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Malcolm Mckeon

Malcolm Mckeon is a renowned yacht designer who’s been involved in the creation of over 200 yachts and 55 superyachts. He worked with Ed Dubois for 30 years before founding his own team a decade ago, and has designed yachts such as Ribelle, Missy, Liara and Sarissa, as well as concepts for some of the world’s largest luxury cruising multihulls.

