World’s Coolest Boats: The Dabchick class

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative boats of our times. Onne van der Wal nominates the Dabchick

“The ‘Dabbie’ was a very popular youth boat and one of the best training boats ever. Every person that made it in sailing in South Africa started out on the Dabbie. Designed by Jack Koper and made of three sheets of plywood over a wooden meranti frame it is very simple and inexpensive to build.

“The boat has a flat deck, and a scow-like bow with no cockpit – so in breezy conditions the boat just keeps going and never fills up. The mast is very simple: deck stepped with a main and fractional jib.

“The boat was perfect for the windy Cape Town sailing scene where the south-easter’ regularly blows in excess of 20 knots. The Dabchicks class is still alive and well and the fleet numbers close to 5,000 boats all over South Africa.

“I have very fond wet and cold memories of sailing a Dabchick my father built for me out of Zeekoe Vlei Yacht Club, Cape Town. The Dabbie gave me the passion for sailing which led onto keelboats and then the international circuit, my Everest being winning the 1981/82 Whitbread Race as bowman and photographer on Flyer.”

Dabchick class stats rating

Top speed: 12 knots

LOA: 3.6m/11.8ft

Launched: 1956

Berths: 0

Price: from £700

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Onne van der Wal

Onne van der Wal is one of the most respected photographers in yachting. Born in the Netherlands, he grew up in South Africa. After joining the Dutch crew on Flyer in the 1981 Whitbread he moved to Newport, RI, and has spent nearly four decades shooting the world’s top regattas and sail expeditions.

