World’s Coolest Boats: The C-Class Catamaran

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative boats of our times. Helena Darvelid nominates the C-Class Catamaran

“Having been involved in the build and campaigning of three C-class projects, I have to nominate the 25ft C-Class catamaran.” Known as the ‘Little Americas Cup’, the International Catamaran Challenge Trophy was a match racing series begun in 1961 which led to the development of the radical C-Class catamaran, with rigid wing sails, which could race at twice the wind speed.

“The simplicity of the rule often inspired designers more than sailors and the resulting boats were marvels of DIY, small-shed ingenuity and efficiency. They were ultra-rare and if you wanted one, you had to design and build it yourself. These elegant wonders showed the sailing world what wing sails could do.

“Ultimately the class became a victim of its own success as the America’s Cup grabbed the baton and took all the tech ‘coolness’ into the big league. The worlds of America’s Cup, SailGP and outright speed sailing owe the C-Class a big nod of respect.”

C-Class Catamaran Stats Rating

Top speed: 30-34 knots

LOA: 7.62m/25ft

Launched: from 1961

Berths: 0

Price: up to €2million

Adrenalin factor: 90%

Helena Darvelid

Helena Darvelid has sailed some of the world’s most incredible multihulls, from C-Class to MOD70s. She has raced with Steve Fossett, Brian Thompson and Tracy Edwards, netting 12 world speed sailing records, including setting the 24hr record as co-skipper of Maiden II in 2002, and was a key part of the SailRocket team.

