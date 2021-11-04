Video: Onboard the stunning Solaris 60

The new Solaris 60 is said to offer a superyacht experience in a 60ft package. Toby Hodges stepped onboard at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 to take a look
The first example of this stunning Javier Soto Acebal Mini Maxi, the Solaris 60, is now on the water and it’s fair to say Solaris maintains their reputation as a luxury builder with this latest model.
The stated aim of the Solaris 60 was to provide a mini-superyacht feel in terms of comfort and style, while incorporating innovative features that improve the owner’s experience when under sail. With an overall length of 18.31 m the Solaris 60 will be able to take part in offshore racing in the Mini-Maxi class, including main event in Porto Cervo that takes place every year, the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.
Contributing to the sense of comfort on deck, twin full-size wheels are mounted well outboard, where there’s a good view of the headsail luff. Careful consideration has been given to ergonomics at the helm stations, including providing a comfortable position to sit on the side deck, as far outboard as possible, while steering upwind.
The vast amount of aft deck space, upon which the wheels sit, is a key selling point of the Solaris 60. It is the sort of open, spacious layout usually reserved for truly huge superyachts, again contributing to the mini-superyacht feel.
Below deck its a pretty typical Solaris layout, which includes a galley slightly hidden by two steps forward. For the first time on the Solaris 60 there are two aft cabins with single or double beds, with a wide porthole facing the interior of the cockpit.
The owner’s cabin, situated in the bow, is very wide and owners can choose either an off-centre bed (as in the video above) or a central bed.
Solaris 60 specifications:
LOA: 18.31m / 60ft 0in
LWL: 17.4m / 57ft 0in
Beam: 5.28m / 17ft 4in
Draught: 2.80m or 3.20m / 9ft 2in or 10ft 6in
Displacement: 25,800kg / 56,900lb
Price ex VAT: €995,000
Builder: www.solarisyachts.com
