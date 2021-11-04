Video: onboard the new Oyster 595

Oyster’s latest launch, the Oyster 595, is its fastest selling model of all time As owners flock to ‘seize the day’. An overnight test proves the ideal chance to find out why

Your world becomes a very small place when the ease and convenience of travel is lost, a notion that has really hit home in the last couple of years and if uptake of the new Oyster 595 is anything to go by, many sailors are looking to set off to see a bit more of the world in the coming years.

The pandemic has forced us to look at our lives introspectively and what we want to get out of them. It seems for many it has forced the question, ‘why delay casting off’?

It’s evident that an increasing number of owners are not only impatient to set off, but they want to do so in the most comfort possible. That 16 deposits were placed on this £2.5m yacht before the first build was even finished is quite staggering. The new Oyster 595 is the fastest selling Oyster model to date and the British brand has clearly unveiled the right product at the right time.

The Oyster 595 is about as high-end luxury you can go before entering a custom, crewed or superyacht level. From the contemporary yet practical deck and interior layout, to the engineering, electronics and joiner work, the finish is as good as it gets.

There is stiff competition in the 55-60ft luxury sector, but the phenomenal pre-sales of the Oyster 595 suggests it’s not just about the boat but the wish to join the brand: the Oyster experience. Its world rally shows there’s a growing desire to cruise the world in the largest manageable sized yacht in the most comfort with renowned support.

Given the choice, I’d still opt for the 565 for its slightly more manageable size and rewarding sailing experience. However, I appreciate that extra waterline length generates additional speed and the additional volume and entertaining space will make a larger difference to others.

For those owners who want a crew either permanently or to help with deliveries, that added space in the third guest cabin will be valuable.

Finally, apologies to anyone whose hopes we may have raised for owning one – unless you’re happy to wait another three years, of course. Seize the day indeed!

Oyster 595 specifications

LOA: 19.05m / 62ft 6in

LWL: 16.81m / 55ft 2in

Beam (max): 5.36m / 17ft 7in

Draught: 2.68m / 8ft 10in

Disp (lightship): 30,807kg / 67,917lb

Ballast: 9,150kg / 20,172lb

Sail Area (100% foretriangle): 186.1m2 / 2,003ft2

Berths: 7 or 8

Engine: Volvo Penta D3 150hp shaftdrive

Water: 1,140lt / 251gal

Fuel: 1,420lt / 312gal

Sail area/disp ratio: 19.3

Disp/LWL: ratio 181

Price: (ex VAT) £2.35m (test boat) £2.6m

Design: Humphreys Yacht Design

Builder: oysteryachts.com

