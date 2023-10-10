This paddle board deal is a genuine Amazon Prime Big Deals Day bargain

This Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board set is reduced by 44% in Amazon's Big Deals Day sale and is now just $224.95. As a paddle board tester I'd reccomend it for beginners

This Roc Inflatable stand up paddle board from American manufacturer Roc is deeply discounted in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sale. I’ve checked the price history on this item (I use CamelCamelCamel for all my price checking) so can confirm this is the lowest price it’s ever been offered at – though you should note that it has been cheaper than the listed price for much of the summer, so take the discount % with a pinch of salt.

Ultimately, you’re here because you want to know if you should buy this deal. As a paddle board tester I can safely say that this package would suit any beginner to the sport. With a 2 year warranty from Roc you can be safe in your purchase and it is a bargain compared to its standard pricing and against other similar options on the market. So if that’s you, then head over and pick up this deal today.

Roc 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board starter kit – save 44%

This offer is a great way to get on the water. With a manual pump, two paddles, a fin, ankle tether and a dry bag, this bundle includes everything you need to start paddle boarding – and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this board. View Deal on Amazon.com

As is increasingly the case with inflatable paddle board manufacturers, this Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board comes as a set with pump, leash, fins, bag, and paddle. This makes it a great option for those new to the sport of paddle boarding providing everything you need to get started in one easy package.

Paddle boards that are sold as sets such as this one, are almost always aimed at the beginner – for fairly obvious reasons as experienced paddlers will usually have paddles etc. already. As such this board is pretty clearly a beginner board and measures in at 10ft long, 33in wide, and 6in deep. These are pretty typical beginner dimensions and are almost identical to other market leaders such as the Bluefin Cruise paddle board range.

If you re new to the sport then this all means a very big, very stable platform that will give you the best chance of standing up and paddling from your first time out. However, size does come with some drawbacks. Although the longer a board is, the further it will glide for each stroke the wider it is, the more difficult it will be to paddle in waves and the deeper it is the more affected it will be by wind.

All paddle boards are something of a compromise and generally as a beginner you are most likely to be paddling in relatively flat and calm conditions so the added stability offered by a bigger board is an acceptable compromise.

The max inflation of this board is 15psi. While that is fast becoming industry standard, it is also worth noting that the more a board can be inflated the better it performs – allowing more energy from each stroke to go directly into forward momentum. Some premium brands such as Red Original paddle boards pump up to 20psi, which does deliver significantly better performance, though at increased manufacture cost.

Again this is unlikely to be an issue for the beginner, but something to bear in mind – and remember on a hot day you will want to pump it up to less than 15psi to ensure it does not pop as the air inside heats up and expands!

