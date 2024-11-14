This changing robe looks a great Dryrobe alternative and costs a fraction of the price at $63.99 in this early Black Friday deal

Full disclosure, we’d not heard of the Numwell brand before. However, this Numwell Swim Parka looks very similar in design to a Dryrobe Advance (priced $179.99) but costs far less in this deal. Depending on the size chosen, the Numwell Swim Parka costs either $63.99 (sizes large and XL), or $73.99 (small and medium) when you apply the Amazon on-page coupon.

The outer layer is designed to be waterproof and windproof with a fleece lining inside – just like a Dryrobe. Also eerily similar to the leading brand are the zipped internal pockets and open hand pockets on the outside. The two-way zip is a heavy-duty model from YKK and the robe comes with a full hood.

I think changing robes are a great idea and regularly put mine to use during the colder months before and after surfing or sea swimming. My robe usually lives in my van so it’s on hand for throwing on if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

