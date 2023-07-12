This brilliant Sony waterproof speaker is 42% off for Prime Day

My favourite waterproof speaker is 42% off this Prime Day and is a must buy for anyone looking for a rugged, portable speaker for use outdoors

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth speaker is my favourite speaker for use out in the water and I often take mine (for which I paid full price) with me when I’m paddle boarding or out on the water sailing. This waterproof speaker is usually priced at $59.99 but with 42% off in the Prime Day sale, it’s now down to $34.99.

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth – now $34.99, was $59.99, save 42%

This is the speaker I take out on the water with me when I go paddle boarding. Given its small size, the sound performance is top-notch (as you’d expect from Sony). It won’t survive a very, very deep plunge (IP67 rated) but with the included lanyard it’s perfectly fine strapped to the front of my board. View Deal

As anyone with interest in speakers will know, this is a market where you really do get what you pay for. There might well be cheaper waterproof speakers out there, but few of those will deliver the same audio quality as this excellent option from Sony.

It has to be said that this is not the biggest speaker in the world and so it’s never going to deliver the same volume as larger waterproof speaker options, however, even at full volume this produces very little distortion and for its size the base is really very impressive indeed. It must be said, that tonally it is at its best when it is placed on a solid surface where the base is much improved. But even strapped to the front of my paddle board (via the handy included lanyard) it does a good job.

Waterproofing is very good with an IP67 rating, which means it can be submerged for up to 3o minutes to a depth of 3ft – and let’s face it, if your speaker’s deeper than that for longer than that, music is probably not your main concern. It’s also very rugged with mine thrown in my paddle board bag, knocked around on a beach and generally pretty poorly treated but remains in good nick.

I would note that it does not feature an auxiliary cable, so its bluetooth function is the only way of connecting to the speaker. Personally I don’t find this to be an issue, but I know some people might, so it is worth noting.

