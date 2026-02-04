The best of boot 2026: 5 new yachts redefining performance

Once again boot Düsseldorf (the Düsseldorf boat show) showcased a number of top yacht launches. Toby Hodges rounds up some of the very best

As the doors swung open at boot Düsseldorf 2026, the sailing halls were buzzing with a clear message: performance is back at the forefront of yacht design. This year’s premieres showcased a sophisticated shift toward dynamic sailing, blending high-speed hull forms with the luxury and ease of use demanded by modern cruisers.

From the world debut of Beneteau’s most ambitious First model to date, to the award-winning grit of German-built aluminium explorers and the refined agility of Dutch daysailers, the 2026 lineup offered something for everyone.

Beneteau First 60

After nearly half a century of First, this performance line of Beneteau continues to gather renewed momentum in its seventh generation with the launch of its largest model to date.

Seascape, the Slovenian sportsboat specialists that Beneteau acquired in 2018, has helped to transform the First brand.

It took the fun, fast and easy-to-sail qualities found in Seascape’s original 18-27ft Sam Manuard-designed range and applied them to the larger Firsts – readers will know just how impressed we were with the First 30 during our summer 2025 test.

Such is the transformation, co-founder Andraz Mihelin now heads up the entire First range. He sums up First as ‘the joy of dynamic sailing’ and says they are taking Beneteau into a new area of putting this enjoyment of sailing first.

This 60 is a big new launch in a tricky time for the production yacht market, the largest sailing yacht premiere due to be at boot Düsseldorf.

As well as the Slovenian influence, it sees the French giants once again using all-Italian design in Roberto Biscontini and Lorenzo Argento, who have worked on a number of Beneteau models in recent years. Biscontini brings his renowned wide, powerful hull shape, which will be styled inside and out by talented former Brenta designer Argento.

Few details had been released as we went to press – indeed these images were released under embargo at the time – so we will report back with more from the show in January. From what we have gleaned, however, the First 60 will have a performance cruising focus (as opposed to handicap racing ambitions).

The cockpit is divided into sailing, relaxing and dining zones, and it will sport a captive mainsheet to provide push-button control of the powerful mainsail. A performance version of this mainsail is available, which adds an extra 7m2 sail area if you take the taller carbon rig.

First 60 specifications

LOA: 18.95m 62ft 2in

Hull length: 17.60m 57ft 9in

LWL: 17.00m 55ft 9in

Beam: 5.30m 17ft 5in

Draught: 2.63m or 2.88m 8ft 8in or 9ft 5in

Displacement: 22,280kg 49,105lb

Pure 42

Aluminium explorer yachts continue to be more popular than ever – but also tend to be comprised of custom yachts for high latitudes, luxury yachts, or slower centreboard cruisers. So what about those seeking sailing performance in that mix too?

This time last year I was intrigued by a German startup brand at the Düsseldorf boat show, which promised much of this blend in a new and exciting niche of performance cruising, semi-custom, aluminium explorers. Since then I’ve been able to sail the first boat, and can confirm it is an exceptional design and build.

It offers spirited sailing, managed from the aft helms short-handed, combined with a very deep and protected cockpit and raised saloon. This is a yacht for all waters and particularly couples seeking enjoyable sailing and long periods aboard in comfort.

The Berckemeyer design is eye-catching and clever, featuring a hydraulically lifting keel for maximum shoal and deep draught benefits.

The layout reserves the entire aft section for stowage and machinery, but the accommodation doesn’t feel compromised. It includes a midships cabin, with berth below the raised saloon, and a customisable stowage or workbench area.

Pure 42 specifications

LOA: 13.80m 45ft 3in

Hull length: 12.90m 42ft 3in

LWL: 12.30m 40ft 4in

Beam: 4.20m 13ft 8in

Draught: 1.20 to 3.00m 4ft 0in to 9ft 9in

Displacement: 9,800kg 21,600lb

Saffier SE 28 Leopard

Here, kitty kitty! This new SE 28 from ever-busy Dutch builder Saffier looks both wild and inviting, and is boldly christened with a name that suggests it will offer a feisty experience afloat. In a year when the IJmuiden yard released its largest model to date – a SL 46 that sees it now offer a luxury cruising range –it’s also developed this new Leopard, which sits in the heart of the daysailers it’s renowned for.

It comes just five years after Saffier’s SE 27 Leisure launched and scooped a European Yacht of the Year award, proving how quickly hull shapes and ideas move forward. While the SE 27 will remain in Saffier’s range, this SE 28 presents a lot more yacht, thanks to its wider beam, higher freeboard and increased interior space. It’s also an evolution of what Saffier does best, including the ability for one person to sail it fuss-free from a large, ergonomic cockpit. Where Saffier found success with its two-year-old SE 24, thanks to flatter underwater sections that make it a blast to sail, you can see those lines now exaggerated further on this SE 28.

The yard also says this is its most versatile daysailer, as it offers plenty of choice to suit solo cruising to racing. Options include double wheels or tillers, electric or diesel propulsion, and a solar panel or foredeck hatch. It is also offered with Seldén’s latest performance hardware, including its new rewind winches. The prototype of this was demonstrated to us at the Saffier yard and seemed very intuitive, especially when easing a loaded sheet line.

Designed by Kees van de Stadt and Saffier founder Dennis Hennevanger, the SE 28 weighs 2,200kg and is trailable. Below decks is seated headroom only in a bright, smart space, which includes a double berth, settee berths, a fridge and an optional chemical toilet.

Saffier always has a stand-out stand at boot, and alongside the Leopard, it will also be presenting the SE 24 Lite, SE 33 Life, SC 8m Cabin and SC 6.5 Cruise.

Saffier SE 28 Leopard specifications

LOA: 9.20m 30ft 2in

Hull length: 8.40m 27ft 7in

Beam: 2.70m 8ft 10in

Draught: 1.30m or 1.07m; 4ft 2in or 5ft 7in

Displacement: 2,200kg 4,850lb

Price: €114.500 ex VAT. saffieryachts.com

Hallberg-Rassy 370

Düsseldorf will once again feature a world premiere for this renowned Swedish yard, this time of its 370. Now the second smallest model in its range, this is a size which the yard knows works, following its long production runs of the 372, the 37 and the 36 before that.

The modern Frers hull shape of the HR370, with its straight stem and wide stern sections, brings enhanced volume and powerful sailing. With twin wheels, two thrusters, two cabins, twin armchairs even, it packs the features in.

Hallberg-Rassy 370 specifications

LOA: 12.13m 39ft 10in

LWL: 10.59m 34ft 9in

Beam: 3.75m 12ft 4in

Draught: 2.00m 6ft 7in

J/7 daysailer

An easy-to-sail family dayboat is J-Boat’s promise with this attractive new 23ft J/7. For that you need simplicity in operation, cockpit space and stability, all of which this design seems to offer in abundance. It’s also light enough to trailer and has a single-point lift to aid launching. Tiller-steered with all controls kept easy and to hand of the helmsman, it features an end-boom mainsheet system.

Four adults can sit on one side of the long cockpit, while a swim platform extends space to the narrow hull when at rest.

J/7 daysailer specifications

LOA: 7.04m 23ft 11in

LWL: 6.35m 20ft 8in

Beam: 2.47m 8ft 11in

Draught: 1.16m 3ft 8in

