The best Helly Hansen Black Friday deals for sailors

The Norwegian outdoor clothing specialist has plenty on offer in their Helly Hansen Black Friday deals, here's our pick of the best on offer

Not all sailing brands offer deals at this time of year, but the Helly Hansen Black Friday deals are usually some of the best out there for sailors.

Helly Hansen has a huge range covering all types of watersports and lists more than 100 sailing jackets, so there’s usually plenty on offer from the Norwegian outdoor clothing giant.

One of the strengths of Helly is their position as an outdoor sports clothing manufacturer, which means their layering clothing is just about as good as you’ll find anywhere on the market for keeping you warm and dry.

Best Helly Hansen Black Friday deals for sailors in the UK

Helly Hansen HH Lifa Stripe Crew Long Sleeve T-Shirt

As a key manufacturer of both sailing and skiing clothing, it’s hardly surprising that Helly Hansen’s base layers perform incredibly well. This Lifa long sleeve t-shirt would make an ideal top in the summer months and also work as a perfect base layer when the weather turns – or on a long night passage.

The Lifa Stripe t-shirt is manufactured using Helly Hansen’s proprietary Lifa technology so it will move moisture away from the skin and transports it to the surface of the fabric, leaving you warm, dry and comfortable. It also features ‘stay dry’ technology which prevents the top becoming completely saturated by light spray.

Flatlock seams mean the top will stay comfortable even with several outer layers over the top. The 47% discount brings this high performance base layer down to £18.51 during Black Friday (RRP: £35).

Buy it now from Amazon

Was: £35

Now: £18.51

Discounts vary based on sizing and colour

Helly Hansen Mens Jacket Seven J

By no stretch is this a proper offshore jacket (check our guide to best Helly Hansen jackets for some of those) but this Seven J jacket from Helly Hansen offers good waterproofing and quick dry lining for comfort in the wind and spray.

If you’re planning on coastal cruising in the summer months, then this would be an ideal addition to your sailing wardrobe. The fabric is breathable, so you won’t get sweaty (and therefore cold) if you’re exerting yourself during manouvers.

A 36% Black Friday discount means this jacket is now only £64.44, which is pretty impressive for a high performance outer layer.

Buy it now from Amazon

Was: £100

Now: £64.44

Discounts vary based on sizing and colour

Helly Hansen Men’s Daybreaker 1/2 Zip Fleece Jacket

This super-light-weight fleece is breathable and would make a great mid-layer for anyone sailing in colder months or an outerlayer for warmer weather when the wind is up.

As with all Helly kit, their real strength is in layering and insulation and their fleeces have always proved impressive when we have used them, keeping us dry and warm.

The fairly plain looks might not make it the most fashionable bit of kit, but when you need to stay warm onboard, performance is the most important thing.

The daybreaker fleece isn’t all that expensive usually (RRP: £45) but the additional 34% off for Black Friday brings the price down to £29.72.

Buy it now from Amazon

Was: £45

Now: £29.72

Discounts vary based on sizing and colour

Best Helly Hansen Black Friday deals for sailors in the US

Helly Hansen Men’s Charleston Jacket

The Charleston jacket slots into what the marine industry likes to call ‘cross-over’ kit – a fancy way of saying it’s designed for short cruises and can be worn ashore too.

It should keep you warm, comfortable and dry thanks to some of Helly Hansen’s proprietary technology, which provides a waterproof and breathable outer layer that keeps water out but allows moisture trapped against your skin to pass through.

There’s a fleece-type lining along the collar and inside the pockets, which should provide extra warmth for chilly days.

Seams are fully sealed and an adjustable cuff and hem provide another layer of protection against wind and water. The West Marine Black Friday sale scrubs 29% of the RRP, so this jacket can be yours for just $99.00

Buy it now from West Marine

Was: $140

Now: $99

Helly Hansen Women’s Halifax Crew Midlayer Hooded Jacket

The Halifax Crew Midlayer Hooded Jacket features adjustable cuffs and a one-handed adjustable waist to offer decent defense against wind and water. Like the Men’s Charleston jacket above, it features the waterproofing and breathability you would expect from Helly Hansen, but the Halifax jacket comes with a hood too.

It also has the polartec fleece lined pockets and collar lining to keep you warm when the weather turns, and seams are fully sealed for protection from water. The Halifax jacket is also $99 in the West Marine Black Friday sale with a 29% discount.

Buy it now from West Marine

Was: $140

Now: $99

