The ‘Batman sail’: Is OneSails’ new multi tradewind the ultimate all-in-one?

Toby Hodges reports on the latest specialist downwind sail featuring twin connected gennakers for running or reaching, which use structured luffs and integrated furling technology



What would be your ideal tradewind sail setup? Keep things simple with a poled-out genoa, go more specialist with a Parasailor, or fly a combination of options?

We have just seen the conclusion of the annual Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC), where hundreds of yachts set off across the pond, so it seems a good time to have learned of this promising new, versatile solution from OneSails. Its IFS Multi Tradewind Sail is based on the age-old ‘wing on/and wing’ or ‘twins’ headsail setup, but using modern asymmetric spinnaker technology rather than headsails/genoas to make it potentially easier to handle, more versatile and performance oriented.

It uses two gennakers connected at the centre, offering two sails in one piece of cloth with multiple functionality. Where it differs from previous designs like this, such as Elvstrom’s Blue Water Runner or North Sails’ TradeWind, is that OneSails has incorporated modern structured luff technology, or IFS (Integrated Furling Structure), which means it doesn’t need a heavy anti-torsion cable sewn in.

Nominated for a DAME award (full report on that next month), the IFS Multi Tradewind was developed by OneSails Palma, and we spoke with CEO Peter Bresnan following their successful first trials. Their new system was nicknamed the ‘Batman sail’ after the noticeably large black prototype was tested on a Privilege 510 and the video was shared on YouTube.

The potential advantages look far-reaching. Principally, by incorporating two structured luff gennakers on a single furling unit, this setup offers the benefits of a reaching gennaker and a large downwind spinnaker, both of which can quickly be doused fuss-free (in theory) using a furler.

For reaching/sailing higher angles, the sails can be set on the same side by connecting both clews to the same sheet. This allows them to function as a gennaker for reaching angles up to 90° to the true wind. The IFS Multi Tradewind is also suitable for use on both monohulls and multihulls, and with or without spinnaker poles.

Structured luff benefits

The use of structured luff sails means heavy anti-torsion cables are not required, saving weight aloft. It also means the luff is soft and easy to manage, so the sails can be quickly dropped and stowed in a spinnaker bag when not in use.

Bresnan explains there are more advantages to using IFS, and its high modulus lens, “which has such good shapeholding when using the sail at tighter reaching angles”.

The positive curvature of this luff creates a good entry angle for reaching. These fibres also resist deformation and stretch incredibly well, making the sail “very efficient at tighter reaching angles because the driving force is improved through better shapeholding of the luff.”

“The flying shape of the sail resembles more a genoa than a spinnaker on reaching angles,” adds Bresnan.

For those more intent on downwinding, there are additional benefits of the wing-on-wing Batman mode too, which include the larger, more powerful sail area it provides compared to twin headsails or a spinnaker. Indeed, this surface area is up to 35% larger than a symmetrical kite, says OneSails, and because the majority of this sail area is concentrated low down, it results in less rolling motion.

“It delivers greater thrust, improved stability, and reduced overall load on the upper section of the mast,” Bresnan adds.

During the Privilege trials they sailed at 7 knots in 15 knots dead downwind in Batman configuration (and 11 knots in 18-22 knots).

“One sail for all downwind angles – for an Atlantic crossing, I don’t think you can beat it,” Arnas Eimutis from One Sails Palma reported.

The P510 sail is 193m2 and costs €13,500 ex VAT. Contact: onesails.com/multi-trade-wind-sail

