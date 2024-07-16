The 10 best foiling dinghies: fun ways to get flying for all abilities

Toby Hodges takes a look at the latest developments in foiling dinghies and picks his top ten options for all abilities to get flying on the water

Foiling used to be the preserve of a select few elite-level athletes, but a couple of decades of work by enthusiasts determined to broaden participation has resulted in a slew of designs that any competent dinghy sailor can enjoy.

Inevitably some have fallen by the wayside, but others continue to go from strength to strength. Technology, materials and knowledge have all improved substantially while competition is bringing prices down.

Here are some of the best options out there for a summer of high adrenaline and high speed flying fun…

The 10 best foiling dinghies

Skill level: 5-10

To date most foiling dinghies have sold in only relatively small numbers, despite the enthusiasm of many in the industry. Yet the one-design Waszp bucks that trend in a big way, with some 3,500 built over the past eight years, even though it was not conceived to make foiling as easy as possible.

It’s based on the International Moth, and even meets the admittedly few class rules, even if not competitive against the latest designs. However, that doesn’t matter to Waszp sailors thanks to 100-plus strong entry lists for the class’s own major championships (a new record is expected to be set at the 2025 event in Weymouth, UK).

Created by Andrew McDougall, who designed the extremely successful Bladerider and Mach 2 Moths, the Waszp has an emphasis on simplicity, providing it doesn’t unduly sacrifice speed. The hull shape has a little more form stability than the latest Moths, while the folding wings can be set horizontally to act as stabilisers when learning. They can then be raised progressively as you become more confident and proficient.

The wishbone boom eliminates the risk of being hit on the head and makes crossing the boat easier, while control systems are easy to use, understand and maintain.

Construction is of cored fibreglass and epoxy, rather than carbon, so the sailing weight of around 50kg is almost double that of the lightest Moths. Take-off speed is around 8 knots and can be achieved in as little as 7-8 knots of true wind. A choice of 5.8, 6.9 and 8.2m2 sails allow the boat to be sailed by people with a wide range of weight, with the small X rig providing a pathway for young sailors.

In addition to the close competition, the class also benefits from a vibrant community that goes well beyond the regatta scene, including training sessions, technical assistance, coaching and equipment recommendations.

Waszp specifications

LOA: 3.35m

Sailing weight: approx 50kg

Price: £14,250

Builder/dealer: waszp.com

Quant 23

Skill level: 3-7

This Swiss firm has been at the forefront of the foiling revolution for many years, often working in conjunction with British naval architect and inventor of the DSS foiling system, Hugh Welbourn. The Quant 23 was conceived from the outset as a boat that’s easy to fly. A combination of the broad scow hull shape, plus a 60kg ballast keel, creates a boat in which crew weight is responsible for as little as 20% of the effort required to keep it upright.

Yet for a boat of this size its power-to-weight ratio is astonishing. The 330kg displacement makes it almost two and a half times lighter than the slightly shorter J/70, yet the Quant’s upwind sail area is a third larger. Lift off with a crew of two is possible in just 6 knots of breeze, while speeds of 20 knots can be achieved in only 9 knots.

Quant is currently in discussion with a new shipyard about building future 23s with some modifications.

Quant 23 specifications

Hull length: 7.08m

Beam: 1.93m

Displacement: 330kg

Upwind sail area: 35m2

Price: POA

Builder/dealer: quant-boats.com

Skeeta and Nikki

Skill level: 2-5

The Skeeta is a small scow-shaped foiler that differs greatly from the Waszp, thanks to a broader hull shape that offers greater form stability in displacement mode – an important factor in reducing risk of capsize before the boat gets airborne and helps open foiling up to a wider audience.

The foiling system is controlled by a retractable bow wand that can be adjusted on the fly to increase or lower the ride height and quickly return to a safe displacement mode. The wand also obviates any need to adjust the angle of rudder-mounted foils while sailing.

It was created by Melbourne-based father and son team Jim and David French. Jim, a former Moth world champion, was among the early foiling Moth pioneers who realised the potential for a boat offering the same thrill of speed while being considerably easier to sail.

The Skeeta is available with 8.5 and 9.5m2 sails to suit anyone from 60-100kg and boat speed at take-off is around 7.5 knots. This can be achieved in only 4 knots of true breeze using the optional ($US3,000) Stoke Foil Boost electric drive system, which gives a speed boost to get up on the foils and thus create additional apparent wind. It can also be used to manoeuvre the boat in tight space at displacement speeds, such as when launching from a slipway in a marina.

The Nikki is based on exactly the same principles but is a smaller boat with 5.5 and 6.5m2 sails aimed at young people weighing 25-65kg (approx age 8 upwards).

Skeeta specifications

LOA: 3.66m

Hull weight: 38kg

Price: €15,935

Nikki specifications

LOA: 2.90m

Hull weight: 27kg,

Price: €11,850

Builder/dealer: skeetawatersports.com

Switch

Skill level: 4-8

This new full carbon one-design with a narrow hull form has many similarities to the Moth, but is a larger boat with different attributes intended to widen the appeal. It’s the brainchild of brothers Stefano and Gian Ferrighi, who apprenticed under Waszp’s Andrew McDougall. Sail design is by former International Moth European champion Mike Lennon of Quantum Sails.

The result is a versatile and innovative boat that can be easily converted between foiling and non-foiling modes thanks to retractable foils and adjustable rigging. Three different sail sizes – 6.5, 7.5 and 8.4m2 – use different lower mast sections. Take-off is claimed to be possible in as little as 6 knots of true wind, while maximum speed potential is a very impressive 30 knots downwind.

This ability to reach high speeds while foiling, yet offer stability and manoeuvrability in displacement mode, make it suitable for a range of sailing conditions and skill levels. It also packs down into a slender case, making for easy international transport and storage at home.

Switch specifications

Length: 3.9m,

Width: 2.25m,

Hull weight: 25kg

Price: approx £21,000

Builder/dealer: switchonedesign.com

Skill level: 2-5

There are fewer two-person foiling dinghies on the market and they tend to be heavier boats than single-handers, reflecting that getting the weight of two people flying is a more significant challenge than one person.

Consequently the Birdyfish is a larger 4.7m (15ft 5in) dinghy with a scow-shaped hull and twin foils that both provide lift and contribute to stability when the boat is foiling.

This makes it an easier boat to sail than many, although take off speeds are in the 8-10 knot range, and therefore require more breeze than lighter single-handers. Nevertheless, acceleration is reported as impressive and top speeds above 20 knots are possible.

Two versions are available, differing only in their sails. The fun model has a dacron mainsail and jib, plus a nylon Code 0, while the race version has all three sails made from a high-tech membrane fabric.

Birdyfish specifications

LOA: 4.7m

Price: from €24,660

Builder/dealer: birdyfish.com

Flo1

Skill level: 1-4

The aim of this single-hander is to make foiling accessible to a wide group of sailors. It was created by a young but experienced Dutch team, combined with the foiling design nous and experience of Hugh Welbourn. It works using a pivoting daggerboard and a rudder in a cassette so can be sailed from a beach, before deploying the DSS dynamic stability foils in more open water.

Those learning can sail with both foils down for an easy flying ride. As you get more confident you can raise the windward foil up to reduce drag, while adding righting moment and power.

The challenge, says Aeronamics founder Jurian Rademaker, was to make the boat as easy to sail as an ILCA or RS Aero. They’re working with sailing schools in the Netherlands to help prove this. The epoxy foam sandwich construction has carbon fibre reinforcement, while the foils and rig are carbon composite.

Flo1 specifications

LOA: 4.25m

Sailing weight: 75kg

Price: €15,545 ex VAT

Builder/dealer: aeronamics.com

Gerys 4.7

Skill level: 2-4

If you’ve mastered sailing any boat before, that’s all you need to get aboard a Gerys 4.7 (15ft 5in), says its Brittany-based developers, brothers Erwan and Raphael Censier. This 130kg stable scow shape is designed to suit all ages and ability, can be used by one to three crew and in a variety of conditions up to 30 knots.

It also has plenty of scope for progression. It should be fun to sail in displacement mode, can take flight from 8 knots of breeze and the manufacturers report maximum speed to date of 23.5 knots.

The yard says it’s now only producing the most advanced version of the boat, which is in sandwich carbon epoxy sandwich with Corecell foam. It has delivered 12 so far.

Gerys 4.7 specifications

Hull length: 4.70m

Beam: 1.83m

Displacement: 130kg

Upwind sail area: 14.5m2

Price: €33,000 ex VAT

Builder/dealer: gerys.fr

Foiling Dinghy

Skill level: 1-5

This 3.85m (12ft 8in) single-hander has large self-adjusting and self-tacking carbon C-foils that conveniently fold under the hull for easy launching. There are also carbon T-foils on the retractable rudder to help minimise pitching when in flight.

In general the concept has been kept simple with the idea of making the Foiling Dinghy as easy to sail as a Laser. The wide hull also provides substantial form stability in displacement mode.

Hull weight is only 30kg and it can take off in as little as 8 knots wind. A choice of 7.5 and 9.5m2 sails allows for crew weights from 55-95kg. The unstayed rig means there’s no standing rigging to crash into if the boat decelerates quickly, and it also facilitates both speedy rigging of the boat and packing up after you’ve finished sailing.

Foiling Dinghy specifications

LOA: 3.85m

Beam: 1.58m

Hull weight: 30kg

Sailing weight: 55kg

Price: €18,535

Builder/dealer: ast-yachts.com

UFO 3.0

Skill level: 1-4

This small single-handed catamaran promises excellent stability in displacement mode and has Moth-style T-foils on the single daggerboard and rudder. Nevertheless, this is another boat intended to be as simple to set up and sail as possible, while at the same time offering plenty of high-speed thrills.

Reliable take-off is possible in 8 knots of true wind and a wishbone-style boom means the bottom of the mainsail is soft, making it easier for less agile sailors to cross the boat in tacks and gybes. It is also sufficiently small for a single-hander to easily right without assistance, even when fully inverted.

It was created, along with his son, Dave, by former Vanguard Boats CEO Steve Clark, who has a background in both A- and C-class catamarans, as well as Moths. The UFO was launched six years ago and more than 500 have been built by north America’s largest dinghy production operation, Fulcrum Speedworks in Rhode Island. Pricing is very competitive, in part thanks to clever industrial design that minimises the number of components, making this one of the cheapest foiling dinghies available.

UFO 3.0 specifications

LOA: 3.05m

Beam: 1.68m

Sailing weight: 50kg

Price: £9,168 ex works

Builder/dealer: fulcrumspeedworks.com

iFly15

Skill level: 3-7

T-foils on each daggerboard and both rudders of this all-carbon 15ft catamaran allows two different foil control options. The Flysafe Foil Control is an automated mechanical system that keeps the boat horizontal in both longitudinal and athwartships axes, making it ideal for people who are new to sailing a foiling boat. By contrast, the MDT Foil Control allows experienced and pro sailors to adjust the rake of the foils while sailing.

Take off when sailing single-handed can be achieved in only 6 knots of wind, though the boat is designed for crew weights of up to 140kg, so can support a second person.

iFly15 specifications

LOA: 4.63m

Beam: 2.5m

Weight: 95kg

Price: €29,980

Builder/dealer: iflysail.com

